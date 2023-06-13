Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Jinjer Announce 2023 North American Headlining Tour

The Ukrainian metal band is following up its tour with Disturbed with 14 headlining dates

Advertisement
jinjer 2023 tour
Jinjer, photo by Derek Bremner
June 13, 2023 | 11:39am ET

    Ukrainian metal act Jinjer have announced a September 2023 North American headlining tour.

    The outing follows the band’s tour supporting Disturbed and kicks off September 7th in Huntsville, Alabama. In all, Jinjer will hit a total of 14 cities on their headlining jaunt — including eight dates in Canada — before wrapping things up on September 25th in Vancouver.

    Various ticket pre-sales run throughout the week, with a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates launching Wednesday (June 14th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 16th) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Related Video

    Jinjer have continued to remain active in a touring capacity after being granted permission to leave the war-torn Ukraine by the nation’s Ministry of Culture roughly a year ago. The band was arguably at the peak of its popularity — having released the acclaimed 2021 album Wallflowers — when the war broke out.

    Advertisement

    Below you can see the full list of Jinjer’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

    Jinjer’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #
    07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #
    07/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #
    07/16 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #
    07/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #
    07/20 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #
    07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #
    07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #
    07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #
    07/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #
    07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #
    07/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #
    08/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #
    08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #
    08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #
    08/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #
    08/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #
    08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #
    08/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    08/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #
    08/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #
    08/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #
    08/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #
    08/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
    08/29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #
    08/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #
    09/01 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #
    09/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #
    09/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    09/08 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
    09/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts
    09/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole
    09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
    09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
    09/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    09/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
    09/20 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
    09/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
    09/23 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station
    09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

    # = supporting Disturbed

    jinjer headlining tour 2023

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

les claypool 2023 tour dates frog brigade rock music news 2023 tickets

Les Claypool Expands Fearless Frog Brigade 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

June 13, 2023

the cult 2023 tour

The Cult Announce 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

full of hell 2023 tour

Full of Hell to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

June 13, 2023

The HU and Asking Alexandria tour

The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

The 1975

The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

June 13, 2023

bailey zimmerman tickets religiously the tour 2024 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour

June 12, 2023

the wiggles tickets 2023 ready set wiggle tour onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles' 2023 Tour

June 12, 2023

daniel caesar 2023 tour dates news music r&b pop tickets pre sale

Daniel Caesar Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jinjer Announce 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter