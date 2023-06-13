Jinjer Announce 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Ukrainian metal act Jinjer have announced a September 2023 North American headlining tour.

The outing follows the band’s tour supporting Disturbed and kicks off September 7th in Huntsville, Alabama. In all, Jinjer will hit a total of 14 cities on their headlining jaunt — including eight dates in Canada — before wrapping things up on September 25th in Vancouver.

Various ticket pre-sales run throughout the week, with a Live Nation pre-sale for select dates launching Wednesday (June 14th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 16th) at 10 a.m. local time, and you can also pick up tickets to sold-out dates via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Related Video

Jinjer have continued to remain active in a touring capacity after being granted permission to leave the war-torn Ukraine by the nation’s Ministry of Culture roughly a year ago. The band was arguably at the peak of its popularity — having released the acclaimed 2021 album Wallflowers — when the war broke out.

Advertisement

Below you can see the full list of Jinjer’s upcoming tour dates. Get tickets here.

Jinjer’s 2023 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

07/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #

07/16 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

07/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #

07/20 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

07/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

07/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

08/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

08/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

08/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

08/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

08/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

08/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

08/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

08/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

08/29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

09/01 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

09/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

09/07 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

09/08 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

09/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts

09/13 – Quebec City, QC @ Theatre Capitole

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

09/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

09/19 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre

09/20 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

09/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

09/23 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station

09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

# = supporting Disturbed