Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Unveil New EP Mindsets: Stream

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are back with a new EP called Mindsets. Listen to the project below via Jett’s longtime label Blackheart Records.

Written by Jett and Blackhearts guitarist Dougie Needles and produced by Jett and her longtime collaborators Kenny Laguna and Thom Panunzio, Mindsets tracks the kinds of positive mental attitudes the Blackhearts utilized to get through an increasingly chaotic world.

“The last several years have been tough ones on the whole world,” Jett said in a statement. “These songs reflect the various ‘mindsets’ needed to make it through the day, the week, the year, or the next minute. It’s a way to feel more connected to that big, beautiful, scary world out there, and in your head. The Blackhearts and I had an incredible experience writing, rehearsing, and recording these songs. Dougie Needles, our guitar player, created great songs from which we built out the EP.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Check out the artwork and tracklist for Mindsets below. The EP follows Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ 2022 album Changeup, their first-ever acoustic release.

Next week, the band will head out on the road with Bryan Adams for the North American “So Happy It Hurts Tour.” Tickets are on sale now here.



Mindsets Artwork:



Mindsets Tracklist:

01. If You’re Blue

02. Whiskey Goes Good

03. Shooting Into Space

04. Rearview Mirror

05. Before the Dawn

06. (Make the Music Go) Boom