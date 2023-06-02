Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Unveil New EP Mindsets: Stream

Catch them on tour with Bryan Adams this summer

Advertisement
joan jett and the blackhearts mindsets ep stream
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, photo by Shervin Lainez
June 2, 2023 | 8:35am ET

    Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are back with a new EP called Mindsets. Listen to the project below via Jett’s longtime label Blackheart Records.

    Written by Jett and Blackhearts guitarist Dougie Needles and produced by Jett and her longtime collaborators Kenny Laguna and Thom Panunzio, Mindsets tracks the kinds of positive mental attitudes the Blackhearts utilized to get through an increasingly chaotic world.

    “The last several years have been tough ones on the whole world,” Jett said in a statement. “These songs reflect the various ‘mindsets’ needed to make it through the day, the week, the year, or the next minute. It’s a way to feel more connected to that big, beautiful, scary world out there, and in your head. The Blackhearts and I had an incredible experience writing, rehearsing, and recording these songs. Dougie Needles, our guitar player, created great songs from which we built out the EP.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the artwork and tracklist for Mindsets below. The EP follows Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ 2022 album Changeuptheir first-ever acoustic release.

    Next week, the band will head out on the road with Bryan Adams for the North American “So Happy It Hurts Tour.” Tickets are on sale now here.


    Mindsets Artwork:

    Joan Jett and the Blackhearts New EP Mindsets Album Artwork
    Mindsets Tracklist:
    01. If You’re Blue
    02. Whiskey Goes Good
    03. Shooting Into Space
    04. Rearview Mirror
    05. Before the Dawn
    06. (Make the Music Go) Boom

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

June 2, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Release 10th Album Tomorrow Never Comes: Stream

June 2, 2023

Haviah Mighty Huh new single song visualizer stream watch

Haviah Mighty Navigates Losing Love on New Single “Huh”: Stream

June 2, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Shares Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker: Stream

June 2, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Drops New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?: Stream

June 2, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album stream

Avenged Sevenfold Unleash Life Is But a Dream..., First Album in Seven Years: Stream

June 2, 2023

ruston kelly samia weakness new song stream

Ruston Kelly and Samia Stand Strong on New Version of "The Weakness": Stream

June 2, 2023

Bring Me the Horizon Lil Uzi Vert new song

Bring Me the Horizon Unveil "AmEN!" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo: Stream

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Unveil New EP Mindsets: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter