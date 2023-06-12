Menu
John Roberts on ’80s Music, Knight Rider, and Bob’s Burgers

The voice actor talks about his new single “Danger”

John Roberts Danger interview podcast Kyle Meredith bobs burgers
Kyle Meredith with John Roberts, photo by Alexander Thompson
Consequence Staff
June 12, 2023 | 1:36pm ET

    John Roberts joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his new single, “Danger,” as well as his work as Linda Belcher on Bob’s Burgers.

    The actor/musician tells us how ’80s music has been a major inspiration for his work, getting to drive Knight Rider’s Kit in the music video for “Danger,” and having Margaret Cho grinding on the car. Roberts goes on to discuss his friendship with Blondie’s Debbie Harry; how the writer’s strike has affected Bob’s Burgers; and how Linda Belcher has been an inspiration for women, moms, and the LGTBQ+ community.

    “[Bob’s Burgers] brings a lot of people good mental health at the end of the day, or just a relief,” he explains. “Women are under attack right now, LGBTQ+ are under attack, and [the show] is a great bright light right now, even in the smallest way.”

    Listen to John Roberts chat about “Danger” and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

