John Williams Conducts Surprise Performance of Indiana Jones Theme Song at Dial of Destiny Premiere

Steven Spielberg introduced Williams as "the person who is the glue to all five of these films, who gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody"

john williams knighted
John Williams, photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner
June 14, 2023 | 10:42pm ET

    The maestro John Williams conducted a surprise orchestral performance of the Indiana Jones theme song at the Hollywood premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on Wednesday night.

    Steven Spielberg was on hand to introduce the film. After recognizing Indiana Jones creator George Lucas and star Harrison Ford, he moved on to “the person who is the glue to all five of these films, who gave us all of our rhythm and all of our melody.” The curtain then rose to reveal the 91-year-old Williams and a full orchestra.

    Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th. Along with a de-aged Harrison Ford, the film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore. James Mangold helmed the film, becoming the first person other than Spielberg to direct an installment of the franchise.

    Spielberg is actually making a documentary about Williams, who he has collaborated with on 27 films.

Artists

John Williams Conducts Surprise Performance of Indiana Jones Theme Song at Dial of Destiny Premiere

