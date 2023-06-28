Menu
Jon Batiste Announces New Album World Music Radio Featuring Lil Wayne and Lana Del Rey

Kenny G, JID, and New Jeans also guest on the follow-up to 2021's WE ARE

Lil Wayne (photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images), Jon Batiste (photo by Amy Price), and Lana Del Rey (photo by Philip Cosores
June 28, 2023 | 8:00am ET

    Jon Batiste has announced his new album, World Music Radio, out August 18th via Verve Records/Interscope Records. As a preview, he’s also shared the first single, “Calling Your Name.”

    Clocking in at 21 tracks, World Music Radio features a wide array of guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, JID, K-pop group NewJeans, and many more. In a statement, Batiste said he created the album with “a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft and of the world around me unlike anything I had ever felt before.”

    Pre-orders are ongoing. Scroll onwards for the artwork and full tracklist.

    “Calling Your Name” is an optimistic slice of catchy pop music as Batiste sings, “I would get so lost in the feelings, head in the clouds/ I would get so caught up in believin’ somethin’ about/ But you feel so good in my spirit, it’s all over me now.” Stream it below.

    Earlier this month, Batiste shared “Be Who You Are,” a collaboration with JID, NewJeans, and Camilo. The album is his follow-up to WE ARE, which we named one of the top albums of 2021 ahead of its Album of the Year win at the 2022 Grammys.

    World Music Radio Artwork:

    jon batiste world music radio new album artwork

    World Music Radio Tracklist:
    01. Hello, Billy Bob
    02. Raindance (feat. Native Soul)
    03. Be Who You Are (feat. JID, NewJeans, and Camilo)
    04. Worship
    05. My Heart (feat. Rita Payés)
    06. Drink Water (feat. Jon Bellion and Fireboy DML)
    07. Calling Your Name
    08. Clair De Lune (feat. Kenny G)
    09. Butterfly
    10. 17th Ward Prelude
    11. Uneasy (feat. Lil Wayne)
    12. CALL NOW (504-305-8269) (feat. Michael Batiste)
    13. Chassol
    14. BOOM FOR REAL
    15. MOVEMENT 18’ (Heroes)
    16. Master Power
    17. Running Away (feat. Leigh-Anne)
    18. Goodbye, Billy Bob
    19. White Space
    20. Wherever You Are
    21. Life Lesson (feat. Lana Del Rey) [Bonus track]

