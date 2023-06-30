Jonathan Majors’ Pattern of Alleged Physical and Emotional Abuse Detailed By More Than 20 People

A new report from Rolling Stone details Jonathan Majors’ pattern of alleged “extreme behavior” that dates back to his time as a student at Yale University. The Marvel actor is currently facing criminal charges in New York City for an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend. The case is scheduled to go to trial on August 3rd.

Rolling Stone’s report cites more than 20 sources in detailing Major’s history of alleged physical, mental, and emotional abuse. More than a dozen sources specifically claimed that Majors abused two former romantic partners, including one physically. Many of the sources who spoke to Rolling Stone asked not to be named for fear of retaliation.

“Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners,” Majors’ attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, said in in a statement. “These allegations are based entirely on hearsay because neither of the romantic partners referenced were willing to engage with Rolling Stone for the article—demonstrating their outright falsity.”

Majors is also accused of engaging in unprofessional behavior on the set of his upcoming film Magazine Dreams, including an incident in which he allegedly pushed someone.

Majors allegedly exhibited similar behavior while taking acting classes at Yale. “His behavior was very problematic for his class,” a Yale alumni told Rolling Stone. “A lot of people felt in physical danger around him and certainly in mentally precarious positions because of him.”

“The allegations that Mr. Majors got physical with or physically intimidated anyone on any movie set are downright false,” Pusch said in the statement to Rolling Stone. “Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive Method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness.”

Following his arrest, Majors was dropped by both his talent manager and publicist, and also reportedly lost several film roles. As it stands now, however, Magazine Dreams is still slated to premiere in theaters in December. Majors also remains attached to reprise his character Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — though Marvel did recently push back the film’s release date by a year.

You can read Rolling Stone’s full report here.