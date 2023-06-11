Menu
Joni Mitchell Stages First Publicly-Announced Concert in 20 Years: Video + Setlist

The 24-song performance featured Brandi Carlie, Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, and more

"Joni Jam" honoring Joni Mitchell at Gorge Amphitheatre on June 10, 2023 in George, Washington. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
Joni Mitchell, photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images
June 11, 2023 | 11:04am ET

    Joni Mitchell staged her first publicly-announced concert in two decades at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on Saturday.

    The 79-year-old singer-songwriter initially made her return to the stage in August 2022 during a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival. She subsequently announced a standalone headlining show as part of Brandi Carlile’s three-night concert event “Echoes Through the Canyon.”

    With the assistance of Carlile and a bevy of guest musicians, Mitchell presented a 24-song performance that featured some of her most enduring hits. She kicked off the show with “Big Yellow Taxi” from Ladies of the Canyon. Marcus Mumford accompanied her on “Come in From the Cold,” and Blake Mills sat it on “Amelia.”

    Related Video

    Annie Lennox joined Mitchell on “Ladies of the Cannon,” and Sarah McLachlan accompanied her on “Blue.” Other notable performances included “A Case of You” with Mumford and Carlile; “Cactus Tree” with Lucius; “Young At Heart” with Allison Russell; and “A Strange Boy” with Wendy & Lisa.

    As was the case at Newport, Saturday’s performance was modeled after the “Joni Jams” Mitchell hosts at her home in Los Angeles. As such, the stage was set up in the style of Mitchell’s living room with couches, a lamp, a bottle of pinot grigio, and photos of her pets (via the Guardian).

    See the full 24-song setlist and video of Mitchell’s performance below.

    Later this month, a live recording of Mitchell’s appearance at Newport Folk Festival will be released on streaming services, CD, and 2xLP on July 28th.

    Joni Mitchell’s Echoes Through the Canyon Setlist:

    Big Yellow Taxi
    Night Ride Home
    Raised on Robbery (with Celisse Henderson)
    Come in From the Cold (with Marcus Mumford)
    Amelia (with Blake Mills)
    Carey
    Sex Kills (with Celisse Henderson)
    Summertime (George Gershwin cover) (with Ben Lusher)
    Ladies of the Canyon (with Annie Lennox)
    Help Me (with Celisse Henderson)
    Where There’s A Will There’s A Way (Rick Whitfield cover) (with Rick Whitfield)
    Love Potion No. 9 (The Clovers cover)
    A Case of You (with Marcus Mumford and Brandi Carlile)
    A Strange Boy (with Wendy & Lisa)
    Cactus Tree (with Lucius)
    California (with Marcus Mumford)
    Blue (with Sarah McLachlan)
    Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)
    Shine (with Brandi Carlile)
    Both Sides Now
    The Circle Game

    Encore:
    Just Like This Train
    If
    Young At Heart (Frank Sinatra cover) (with Allison Russell)

