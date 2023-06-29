Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

QOTSA’s Josh Homme on Los Angeles’ Hometown Venues: “I Wouldn’t Be Anywhere Without Them”

The frontman shares his love for Troubadour, Teragram Ballroom, and Pappy & Harriet's

Advertisement
queens of the stone age josh homme favorite los angeles venue venues hometowns of consequence interview q&A
Queens of the Stone Age (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Troubadour (photo via Facebook/Troubadour)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
and
June 29, 2023 | 11:42am ET

    Even the biggest names in music started out playing some of the smallest venues. That’s one of the reasons we started Hometowns of Consequence: to put the spotlight on the places that helped birth our favorite bands. Queens of the Stone Age may be on the top of the rock heap, but frontman Josh Homme knows he “wouldn’t be anywhere without” the Los Angeles venues where the band got their start.

    When we sat down with Homme recently to talk about QOTSA’s new album, In Times New Roman…we asked him what his favorite hometown venue was. He couldn’t pick just one, instead naming two LA staples, Teragram Ballroom and Troubadour, and adding a special nod to the desert flower Pappy & Harriet’s.

    “It takes a lot of effort, and you have to really care about it,” he says about running these cultural institutions. “You’re talking about people that are dedicating their lives to supporting things as they’re getting started in this infant stage of development, so I couldn’t be more appreciative of places like that.”

    Advertisement

    And neither could we. So many artists have gotten their start at West Hollywood’s iconic Troubadour since it opened way back in 1957: Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Tom Waits, Jackson Browne, The Byrds, and even Elton John played early gigs there. Over in Downtown LA, Teragram Ballroom has welcomed more modern acts since its 2015 inaugural show with Spoon, including Delta Spirit, Ty Segall, Kevin Morby, Wavves, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. Meanwhile, you’re no one if you haven’t stopped at Pappy & Harriet’s honky-tonk, as everyone from Paul McCartney to Robert Plant to Lorde to Wanda Jackson to Vampire Weekend have played there. Homme even took Anthony Bourdain for meal at the venue’s restaurant for an episode of No Reservations.

    These places are landmarks for a reason. See why Homme agrees by reading his Hometowns of Consequence Q&A below. You can also listen to our complete interview with Homme as part of our new audio series, Consequence Uncut, using the player above. Snag tickets to Queens of the Stone Age’s upcoming tour dates supporting In Times New Roman… here.

    Advertisement

    Also check out what OSEES, UPSAHL, and Deer Tick selected as their favorite hometown venues.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jamie miller young k maybe next time

Fan Chant: Jamie Miller and Day6's Young K Talk New Version of "Maybe Next Time"

June 28, 2023

Dave Mustaine interview and guitar giveaway

Dave Mustaine Talks Gibson Collection, First Guitar, and Reuniting with Marty Friedman: Interview + Giveaway

June 28, 2023

japanese house in the end it always does cosign interview new album

CoSign: The Japanese House Is Moving Past Straight Lines

June 28, 2023

The Bear Taylor Swift

The Bear Season 2 Didn't Have a Back-Up Plan For Its Most Unexpected Song Choice

June 27, 2023

ateez outlaw bouncy interview crate digging favorite albums

10 Dynamic Pop Albums ATEEZ Think Every Music Fan Should Own

June 27, 2023

Righteous Gemstones Breaking

The Righteous Gemstones: Who Breaks the Most on Set, and Why

June 23, 2023

deer tick hometowns of consequence venue Columbus Theatre providence rhode island

Deer Tick's Favorite Hometown Venue Is the Columbus Theatre: "An Inclusive Space for the Providence Music Community"

June 23, 2023

Geese 3d country track by track breakdown interview

Geese Break Down New Album 3D Country Track by Track: Exclusive

June 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

QOTSA's Josh Homme on Los Angeles' Hometown Venues: "I Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without Them"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter