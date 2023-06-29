Even the biggest names in music started out playing some of the smallest venues. That’s one of the reasons we started Hometowns of Consequence: to put the spotlight on the places that helped birth our favorite bands. Queens of the Stone Age may be on the top of the rock heap, but frontman Josh Homme knows he “wouldn’t be anywhere without” the Los Angeles venues where the band got their start.

When we sat down with Homme recently to talk about QOTSA’s new album, In Times New Roman…, we asked him what his favorite hometown venue was. He couldn’t pick just one, instead naming two LA staples, Teragram Ballroom and Troubadour, and adding a special nod to the desert flower Pappy & Harriet’s.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“It takes a lot of effort, and you have to really care about it,” he says about running these cultural institutions. “You’re talking about people that are dedicating their lives to supporting things as they’re getting started in this infant stage of development, so I couldn’t be more appreciative of places like that.”

Advertisement

And neither could we. So many artists have gotten their start at West Hollywood’s iconic Troubadour since it opened way back in 1957: Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Tom Waits, Jackson Browne, The Byrds, and even Elton John played early gigs there. Over in Downtown LA, Teragram Ballroom has welcomed more modern acts since its 2015 inaugural show with Spoon, including Delta Spirit, Ty Segall, Kevin Morby, Wavves, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. Meanwhile, you’re no one if you haven’t stopped at Pappy & Harriet’s honky-tonk, as everyone from Paul McCartney to Robert Plant to Lorde to Wanda Jackson to Vampire Weekend have played there. Homme even took Anthony Bourdain for meal at the venue’s restaurant for an episode of No Reservations.

These places are landmarks for a reason. See why Homme agrees by reading his Hometowns of Consequence Q&A below. You can also listen to our complete interview with Homme as part of our new audio series, Consequence Uncut, using the player above. Snag tickets to Queens of the Stone Age’s upcoming tour dates supporting In Times New Roman… here.

Advertisement

Also check out what OSEES, UPSAHL, and Deer Tick selected as their favorite hometown venues.