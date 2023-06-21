Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Supports Josh Kiszka After Greta Van Fleet Singer Comes Out

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford sent a message of support to Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka after the latter came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

The metal legend simply commented, “I love you Josh,” along with a number of supportive emojis, on the Instagram post in which Kiszka revealed his sexuality.

As reported on Tuesday (January 20th), Kiszka wrote, in part, “I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.” He added that it was important for him to share his truth in the wake of new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Tennessee, where he has “settled a home.”

Halford came out as gay in a 1998 interview with MTV. In the 25 years since, he has embraced his status as an icon of the LGBTQ+ community.

Other music acts showing Kiszka support include fellow retro-rockers Dirty Honey, who commented, “We couldn’t support you more,” and The Struts’ Luke Spiller, who wrote, “Yes,” surrounded by two hearts.

Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming album, Starcatcher, arrives July 21st. In support of the LP, they’ll head out on the “Starcatcher World Tour,” with tickets available here.