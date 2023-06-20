Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

On this episode of Going There, Dr. Mike speaks with Carmela Wallace, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the mother of the late Juice WLRD.

Juice WRLD’s musical style was often referred to as emo-rap, a style of hip-hop that explored emotional themes like depression, loneliness, and suicide. Many fans and critics alike consider Juice WRLD to be one of the greatest the genre has to offer, and albums like Goodbye & Good Riddance and the posthumous Legends Never Die stand as crowning achievements.

In 2019, Juice WRLD tragically died of a drug overdose. In part to honor his life, Carmela founded Live Free 999, an organization with the mission of supporting programs that provide preventative measures and offer positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency. As an example, their program 999 Stories of Mental Health allows people to share their struggles as it relates to their mental health journey on their website, helping others remember that they are not alone in their struggles. Learn more about Carmela’s work here.

Listen to Carmela Wallace talk about Juice WRLD, mental health journeys, and more above, and watch a video segment below. Then make sure to like, review, and subscribe to Going There with Dr. Mike, presented by the Consequence Podcast Network and Sound Mind Live, wherever you get your podcasts.

Those in need of mental health assistance can check out the Sound Mind Live resources page for a list of helplines, community programs, therapy links, and more.

