Juice WRLD and Cordae Trade Bars on New Song “Doomsday”: Stream

Built around a sample of the Dr. Dre-produced Eminem cut "Role Model"

Juice WRLD and Cordae’s “Doomsday” video (via YouTube)
June 23, 2023 | 11:39am ET

    Juice WRLD stashed away thousands of songs prior to his tragic passing in 2019, and now, a collaboration with Cordae called “Doomsday” has been unearthed. Built around a sample of the Dr. Dre-produced Eminem track “Role Model” from 1999’s The Slim Shady LP, it’s the first taste of an album from Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade.

    As behind-the-scenes footage in the music video shows, “Doomsday” isn’t a song that was posthumously stitched together — the young rappers and friends actually traded bars in the recording studio, with Juice WRLD even laying out his vision for the visual treatment. Though Bennett ended up going in a different direction, he includes a preview of what Juice’s concept looked like.

    Lyrically, Juice WRLD and Cordae channel Eminem — whom they’ve both called a major influence — over Dre’s vintage beat. “This industry has nothing to offer beyond fame,” Cordae raps. “Time to take these n*ggas to school, LeBron James.” Juice adds, “I’m too fast, gettin’ this cash/ Get in the way, get your brain bashed.”

    Related Video

    Watch the trippy music video, in which Cordae morphs into Juice WRLD and back, below.

    Earlier this year, Cordae reunited with Anderson .Paak for the J. Cole-produced “Two Tens,” his first solo track of 2023. His last album was 2022’s From a Bird’s Eye View. This summer, he’ll be touring with Michigan rapper NF; grab tickets here.

    Juice WRLD’s legacy continues to live on with posthumous releases like March’s “The Light,” which arrived as part of the soundtrack for MLB The Show 23. His third posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, is expected to drop later this year.

