Julian Sands, A Room with a View Star, Dead at 65 Following Hiking Accident

The actor was reported missing in January

Julian Sands
Julian Sands, photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
June 27, 2023 | 4:51pm ET

    British actor Julian Sands, known for starring in films such as A Room with a View and Leaving Las Vegas, was confirmed dead June 27th after he went missing while hiking in San Bernardino County in January. He was 65.

    “The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results. We would like to extend our gratitude to all the volunteers that worked tirelessly to locate Mr. Sands.”

    In January, police told ABC 7 that Sands’ family reported him missing when he did not return from the hike, while his car was still parked in the area. Rescue teams launched a search for him, but unusually severe weather in Southern California meant the search was exclusively handled by air crews, and air resources were limited.

    “The conditions are too dangerous,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Gloria Huerta told ABC 7. “In fact, even some of the more experienced hikers are getting themselves into trouble up there so we recommend that people to stay away from that area.”

    Sands is known for roles in films such as Naked Lunch, Arachnophobia, and two Warlock films. He also stars in a handful of projects currently in post-production, including Simeon Halligan’s Past Life and Valerio Esposito’s Double Soul.

