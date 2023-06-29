Jungkook of BTS Announces New Solo Single

Jungkook will officially be the next member of BTS to release solo music. Today, the vocalist, dancer, and recent Calvin Klein ambassador confirmed a new single on the way, titled “Seven.”

The number seven is important to the band, which is composed of seven members. While details are currently slim on how the the song will sound, a press release described the solo track as a “fun summer song.” “Seven” is set to drop on July 14th.

Shortly after the announcement, Jungkook went live on Weverse to share his excitement about the forthcoming release, saying, “It’s quite great, and I’m so excited.” In the livestream, he also confirmed that this single is just the beginning — according to translations from @BTStranslation_ on Twitter, he shared, “I just want to let you know that I am working on my album, too.”

While Jungkook was known to also rap in earlier BTS projects, he excels as a vocalist — solo tracks within the BTS canon like “Euphoria” and “My Time” land in the pop-R&B space. Jungkook also directed the music video for the band’s 2020 single “Life Goes On,” and he has contributed over the years to songwriting and production efforts from the group.

Jungkook’s solo album will follow projects from bandmates j-hope, RM, Jimin, and SUGA, the last of whom just wrapped a world tour with two dates in Seoul. Meanwhile, BTS members Jin and j-hope are working on completing their mandatory service period in the South Korean military, with the remaining members expected to follow suit before the end of 2023.