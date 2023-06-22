Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Justin Vernon Shares Early Version of Bon Iver’s “Holocene”: Stream

"hazelton" is one of the tracks from an upcoming box set of Vernon's early recordings

Advertisement
Justin Vernon Bon Iver "Hazleton" "Holocene" DeYarmond Edison new track epoch
Justin Vernon, photo by D.L. Anderson
June 22, 2023 | 1:31pm ET

    Justin Vernon has shared the early iteration of what we know now as Bon Iver’s “Holocene.” Titled “hazelton,” it appears on an upcoming mega box set from his former shortlived band DeYarmond Edison. Stream “hazelton” and its companion track “liner” below.

    Originally recorded between June 2005 and May 2006, “hazelton” and “liner” were solo efforts that Vernon old school burned onto CD-Rs for his third solo album, hazeltons. They are some of the oldest recordings to become part of the larger Bon Iver discography, showing how Vernon has been undeniably Vernon since day one. It’s plucky and slightly angsty, with Vernon’s voice a delightful rasp moving up and down the vocal scale.

    The DIY album ultimately contributed to DeYarmond Edison’s breakup. The band played their final show no more than a month after its release, with Bon Iver and Megafaun (the band that brothers Brad and Phil Cook went on to form) dropping their respective debut albums less than a year later. “Holocene” later appeared on Bon Iver’s self-titled 2011 album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    hazeltons is one of the LPs included on the massive Epoch box set coming out August 18th on Jagjaguwar. It contains 83 tracks of DeYarmond Edison deep cuts dating back to 1998, spanning over five LPs and four CDs. The set, featuring many previously unheard tracks, is paired with a 60,000-word biography from journalist and executive producer Grayson Haver Currin. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Until then, you can catch Vernon on stage as Bon Iver this summer. Find tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons new album tour 2023

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons Announce New Album, Unveil "Schizophrenia": Stream

June 22, 2023

willie nelson bluegrass new album you left me a long long time ago new song stream

Willie Nelson Announces New Album Bluegrass, Shares "You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago": Stream

June 22, 2023

cannibal corpse 2023 album

Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album and Tour with Mayhem, Unleash "Blood Blind": Stream

June 22, 2023

liz phair miss lucy exile in guyville outtake stream

Liz Phair Unveils Exile in Guyville Outtake "Miss Lucy": Stream

June 22, 2023

palehound independence day eye on the bat single stream

Palehound Share New Song "Independence Day": Stream

June 22, 2023

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

the postal service everything will change lp vinyl cd live music indie pop rock electronic news

The Postal Service Announce Live Album Everything Will Change

June 21, 2023

Dethklok movie trailer new album single

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok's First New Song in 10 Years

June 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Justin Vernon Shares Early Version of Bon Iver's "Holocene": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter