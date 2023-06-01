Justin Vernon’s Old Band DeYarmond Edison Announce Massive Box Set Epoch

Before we knew Justin Vernon as the force behind Bon Iver, he fronted DeYarmond Edison, a band formed along with his childhood friends Joe Westerlund, Brad Cook, and Phil Cook. Those early recordings by the future indie rock heroes are now getting a proper release with Epoch, a comprehensive box set out August 18th on Jagjaguwar. You can hear a preview now with the single “As Long As I Can Go” b/w “Feel the Light,” along with a remastered version of their 2005 track “Bones.”
Epoch comprises 83 recordings — many of which are being heard outside the band for the very first time — across five LPs and four CDs, dating all the way back to 1998. Along with the music comes a 60,000-word biography from journalist/executive producer/self-described biggest fan Grayson Haver Currin, the collection captures DeYarmond Edison’s evolution from high school rockers who performed as Mount Vernon to their dissolution into projects like Bon Iver and Megafun, as well as the members’ respective solo careers. Pre-orders for the stunning box set are ongoing.
Listen to “As Long As I Can Go,” “Feel the Light,” and the remastered “Bones” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and whopping tracklist for Epoch.
You can also see where DeYarmond Edison stacks up in our definitive list of Vernon’s most essential tracks.
As for Vernon’s current band, Bon Iver has several summer tour dates and festival appearances on the schedule. Get tickets to their upcoming shows here.
Epoch Artwork:
Epoch Tracklist:
LP1 – All of Us Free
01. Mount Vernon – We Can Look Up
02. Mount Vernon – Morning
03. Phil Cook & Justin Vernon – Feel the Light
04. Justin Vernon – Breathe
05. The Lake
06. Dusty Road, So Kind
07. As Long as I Can Go
08. Justin Vernon – Right Down There in Your Tributary
09. The Orient
LP2 – Silent Signs
01. Lift
02. Silent Signs
03. Heroin(e)
04. Love Long Gone
05. First Impression
06. Bones
07. Heart for Hire
08. Dead Anchor
09. Ragstock
10. We
11. Dash
12. Time to Know
LP3 – Epoch, etc.
01. Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
02. Epoch
03. Baby Done Got Your Number
04. Brief Scene
05. Where We Belong
06. Red Shoes
07. Heroin(e)
LP4 – Hazeltons
01. Justin Vernon – Hazelton
02. Justin Vernon – Frail Sail
03. Justin Vernon – Game Night
04. Justin Vernon – Easy
05. Justin Vernon – Liner
06. Justin Vernon – Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
07. Justin Vernon – Hannah, My Ophelia
LP5 – Where We Belong
01. Justin Vernon – Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road
02. Justin Vernon – Handwriting on the Wall
03. Ticonderoga (feat. Justin Vernon) – Hands Up
04. Justin Vernon – Funeral Lights
05. Megafaun – Lazy Suicide (Edit)
06. Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon) – Carolina Days
07. Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) – Trials, Troubles, Tribulations (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)
08. Megafaun + Bon Iver – Worried Mind
09. Set Me Free
CD1 – That Was Then – North Carolina – The Bickett Gallery Residency
01. What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?
02. Step It Up and Go
03. Phil’s Instrumental
04. Louis Collins
05. Old Dollar Mamie
06. Two Scenes
07. Sea Legs
08. Abel + Cain
09. Half Life
10. Afro Blue
CD2 – That Was Then – North Carolina – The Bickett Gallery Residency
01. Four Keyboard Phase in A
02. Cybernetic Meadow
03. Paul’s Park
04. Justin’s Phase Piece
05. Exercise in Abandonment
06. Bones
07. I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)
08. My Beautiful Reward
09. A Satisfied Mind
10. Come and Go With Me (to That Land)
CD3 – That Was Then – Wisconsin – The Mabel Tainter Concert
01. Intro
02. I Been Drinking
03. Down on the Banks of the Ohio
04. Silent Signs
05. Please Find Me Here
06. Abel + Cain
07. We
08. Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
09. Afro Blue
CD4 – That Was Then – Wisconsin – The Mabel Tainter Concert
01. Intro
02. The Longest Train
03. No Depression in Heaven
04. Red Shoes
05. Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)
06. Ain’t No More Cane
07. Easy
08. All Tomorrow’s Parties
09. A Satisfied Mind