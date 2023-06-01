Justin Vernon’s Old Band DeYarmond Edison Announce Massive Box Set Epoch

Before we knew Justin Vernon as the force behind Bon Iver, he fronted DeYarmond Edison, a band formed along with his childhood friends Joe Westerlund, Brad Cook, and Phil Cook. Those early recordings by the future indie rock heroes are now getting a proper release with Epoch, a comprehensive box set out August 18th on Jagjaguwar. You can hear a preview now with the single “As Long As I Can Go” b/w “Feel the Light,” along with a remastered version of their 2005 track “Bones.”

Epoch comprises 83 recordings — many of which are being heard outside the band for the very first time — across five LPs and four CDs, dating all the way back to 1998. Along with the music comes a 60,000-word biography from journalist/executive producer/self-described biggest fan Grayson Haver Currin, the collection captures DeYarmond Edison’s evolution from high school rockers who performed as Mount Vernon to their dissolution into projects like Bon Iver and Megafun, as well as the members’ respective solo careers. Pre-orders for the stunning box set are ongoing.

Listen to “As Long As I Can Go,” “Feel the Light,” and the remastered “Bones” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and whopping tracklist for Epoch.

Epoch Artwork:

Epoch Tracklist:

LP1 – All of Us Free

01. Mount Vernon – We Can Look Up

02. Mount Vernon – Morning

03. Phil Cook & Justin Vernon – Feel the Light

04. Justin Vernon – Breathe

05. The Lake

06. Dusty Road, So Kind

07. As Long as I Can Go

08. Justin Vernon – Right Down There in Your Tributary

09. The Orient

LP2 – Silent Signs

01. Lift

02. Silent Signs

03. Heroin(e)

04. Love Long Gone

05. First Impression

06. Bones

07. Heart for Hire

08. Dead Anchor

09. Ragstock

10. We

11. Dash

12. Time to Know

LP3 – Epoch, etc.

01. Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

02. Epoch

03. Baby Done Got Your Number

04. Brief Scene

05. Where We Belong

06. Red Shoes

07. Heroin(e)

LP4 – Hazeltons

01. Justin Vernon – Hazelton

02. Justin Vernon – Frail Sail

03. Justin Vernon – Game Night

04. Justin Vernon – Easy

05. Justin Vernon – Liner

06. Justin Vernon – Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

07. Justin Vernon – Hannah, My Ophelia

LP5 – Where We Belong

01. Justin Vernon – Look Down That Long, Lonesome Road

02. Justin Vernon – Handwriting on the Wall

03. Ticonderoga (feat. Justin Vernon) – Hands Up

04. Justin Vernon – Funeral Lights

05. Megafaun – Lazy Suicide (Edit)

06. Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon) – Carolina Days

07. Megafaun (feat. Justin Vernon, Frazey Ford + Fight the Big Bull) – Trials, Troubles, Tribulations (Live from the Sydney Opera House, June 1, 2013)

08. Megafaun + Bon Iver – Worried Mind

09. Set Me Free

CD1 – That Was Then – North Carolina – The Bickett Gallery Residency

01. What Are They Doing in Heaven Today?

02. Step It Up and Go

03. Phil’s Instrumental

04. Louis Collins

05. Old Dollar Mamie

06. Two Scenes

07. Sea Legs

08. Abel + Cain

09. Half Life

10. Afro Blue

CD2 – That Was Then – North Carolina – The Bickett Gallery Residency

01. Four Keyboard Phase in A

02. Cybernetic Meadow

03. Paul’s Park

04. Justin’s Phase Piece

05. Exercise in Abandonment

06. Bones

07. I Live The Life I Love (I Love The Life I Live)

08. My Beautiful Reward

09. A Satisfied Mind

10. Come and Go With Me (to That Land)

CD3 – That Was Then – Wisconsin – The Mabel Tainter Concert

01. Intro

02. I Been Drinking

03. Down on the Banks of the Ohio

04. Silent Signs

05. Please Find Me Here

06. Abel + Cain

07. We

08. Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

09. Afro Blue

CD4 – That Was Then – Wisconsin – The Mabel Tainter Concert

01. Intro

02. The Longest Train

03. No Depression in Heaven

04. Red Shoes

05. Song for a Lover (of Long Ago)

06. Ain’t No More Cane

07. Easy

08. All Tomorrow’s Parties

09. A Satisfied Mind