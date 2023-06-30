Juvenile Tears Through His Hits at NPR Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

It’s been a long time since Cash Money Records took over for the ’99 and the 2000, but Juvenile was sharp as ever during his highly anticipated NPR Tiny Desk Concert. During his nearly 30-minute set, the rapper was joined by his longtime producer Mannie Fresh and fellow Louisiana native Jon Batiste.

Fresh encouraged the crowd to cheer on Juvenile as the latter soaked in the enthusiastic response before effortlessly cruising through early classics like “400 Degreez,” “Bling Bling,” and “Ha.” With the backing of a full band and brass section, he continued with later hits like “Set It Off” and “Slow Motion.”

To close out the set, Juvenile was joined by a string section for his signature hit, “Back That Azz Up,” delivering a lively performance that saw the audience shouting along to the chorus. Watch Juvenile’s full Tiny Desk Concert below.

Juvenile’s road to the NPR headquarters started back in April, when the rapper wrote, “WTF is a Tiny Desk and no!” in response to a fan’s request that he make an appearance. Responses to the viral tweet made him reconsider, and the rest was history.

Setlist:

Intro (feat. Mannie Fresh)

400 Degreez (feat. Mannie Fresh)

Bling Bling (feat. Mannie Fresh)

Ha

Set It Off

Slow Motion

Rodeo (feat. The Amours)

I Need a Hot Girl (feat. Mannie Fresh)

Project Bitch (feat. Mannie Fresh)

Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh)