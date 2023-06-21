<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Kara Jackson joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her debut album, Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love (which earned a spot on our Best Albums of 2023 So Far list!).

Related Video

The former National Youth Poet Laureate details her journey as a musician, writing songs about processing grief, and the difference in perception of how she sees herself versus how others view her. Jackson also discusses being raised on jazz and Joni Mitchell, her admiration of Joanna Newsom, and giving a nod to Fiona Apple in her work. In particular, she discusses how those three artists inspired her to break the mold.

Advertisement

“I’m really obsessed with the ways in jazz, they took the classical form and the deviated from it completely. Took those classical foundations and completely remixed them and reimagined them,” she explains. “I think I’m always obsessed with the ways in which we can take the standards and internalize them and learn them really well, and then completely wreck them and ruin them.”

Get Kara Jackson Tickets Here

Listen to Kara Jackson chat about Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love and more in the new episode above or watch below via YouTube. Please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.