Karol G is making her return to the stage with a Summer 2023 stadium tour.

The “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour kicks off on August 11th in Las Vegas Further dates are scheduled in Pasadena, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and East Rutherford, NJ over the course of August and September. Additionally, Karol G will play Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Update: Karol G has added new headlining stadium shows in San Fransisco, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, and Boston.

For the newly announced dates, registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, June 4th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, May 7th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the rest of Karol G’s other upcoming shows can be found via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Karol G released her most recent album, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, this past February. Earlier this month, she made her Saturday Night Live debut, performing “MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA” and “TUS GAFITAS.”

Karol G 2023 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

08/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

08/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

08/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl

09/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

09/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium