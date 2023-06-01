Menu
Karol G Announces Summer 2023 Tour [Updated]

Visiting stadium across the US

Karol G, photo by Ernesto Sampons
June 1, 2023 | 11:13am ET

    Karol G is making her return to the stage with a Summer 2023 stadium tour.

    The “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” tour kicks off on August 11th in Las Vegas Further dates are scheduled in Pasadena, Miami, Houston, Dallas, and East Rutherford, NJ over the course of August and September. Additionally, Karol G will play Lollapalooza in Chicago.

    Update: Karol G has added new headlining stadium shows in San Fransisco, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando, and Boston.

    For the newly announced dates, registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, June 4th. The Verified Fan pre-sale will commence on Wednesday, May 7th, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th at 12:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

    Tickets for the rest of Karol G’s other upcoming shows can be found via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Karol G released her most recent album, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, this past February. Earlier this month, she made her Saturday Night Live debut, performing “MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA” and “TUS GAFITAS.”

    Karol G 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
    08/18 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
    08/19 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl
    08/25 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/26 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
    08/29 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
    08/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl
    09/07 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/08 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
    09/24 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    09/28 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

