Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Karol G Drops “WATATI” for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Aldo Ranks brings more reggaeton energy to the track

Advertisement
Karol G, photo by Leo Arguello
Karol G, photo by Leo Arguello
June 1, 2023 | 8:47pm ET

    Karol G just released her new single “WATATI” featuring Panamanian rapper Aldo Ranks. The track is her contribution to the star-studded Barbie movie soundtrack.

    “WATATI” is energetic from the start, opening with Karol G answering a ringing phone before lively horns and a dembow beat come in. Aldo Ranks accents the beat with hype man interjections and fun flows, making the reggaeton punch even stronger. Listen to it below.

    Karol G is one of several big names featured on the Barbie soundtrack, alongside Charli XCX, Lizzo, HAIM, Tame Impala, and more. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” serves as the project’s lead single. The full OST is out on Friday, July 21st — the same day the film hits theaters.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Beginning in August, Karol G will head out on her “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” (tomorrow will be beautiful) tour starting with an appearance at Lollapalooza. She recently added new shows in Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, and more. Find tickets here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Unveil New Album Formal Growth in the Desert: Stream

June 2, 2023

Rancid new album 2023

Rancid Release 10th Album Tomorrow Never Comes: Stream

June 2, 2023

Haviah Mighty Huh new single song visualizer stream watch

Haviah Mighty Navigates Losing Love on New Single “Huh”: Stream

June 2, 2023

louise post sleepwalker debut solo album guilty alternative rock stream tour dates tickets music news

Veruca Salt's Louise Post Shares Debut Solo Album Sleepwalker: Stream

June 2, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Drops New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?: Stream

June 2, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album stream

Avenged Sevenfold Unleash Life Is But a Dream..., First Album in Seven Years: Stream

June 2, 2023

ruston kelly samia weakness new song stream

Ruston Kelly and Samia Stand Strong on New Version of "The Weakness": Stream

June 2, 2023

Bring Me the Horizon Lil Uzi Vert new song

Bring Me the Horizon Unveil "AmEN!" Featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Glassjaw's Daryl Palumbo: Stream

June 2, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Karol G Drops "WATATI" for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter