Karol G Drops “WATATI” for Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

Karol G just released her new single “WATATI” featuring Panamanian rapper Aldo Ranks. The track is her contribution to the star-studded Barbie movie soundtrack.

“WATATI” is energetic from the start, opening with Karol G answering a ringing phone before lively horns and a dembow beat come in. Aldo Ranks accents the beat with hype man interjections and fun flows, making the reggaeton punch even stronger. Listen to it below.

Karol G is one of several big names featured on the Barbie soundtrack, alongside Charli XCX, Lizzo, HAIM, Tame Impala, and more. Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” serves as the project’s lead single. The full OST is out on Friday, July 21st — the same day the film hits theaters.

Beginning in August, Karol G will head out on her “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” (tomorrow will be beautiful) tour starting with an appearance at Lollapalooza. She recently added new shows in Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, and more. Find tickets here.