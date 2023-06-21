Menu
Katherine Propper and Sauve Sidle on 8 Mile’s Artistic and Personal Parallels

The writer/director and star of Lost Soulz gush over Eminem's Oscar-winning flick

Katherine Propper Sauve Sidle 8 mile lost soulz spark parade podcast interview
Katherine Propper (photo by Maggie Bailey) and Sauve Sidle (photo courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival)
Consequence Staff
June 21, 2023 | 11:15am ET

    Director Katherine Propper’s Lost Soulz — a meditative film about music making, self-discovery, and friendship — had its world premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. Its star, rising rapper Sauve Sidle, saw parallels between his personal journey, his character arc in the film, and the story of Eminem’s biographical turn in Curtis Hanson’s Oscar-winning 8 Mile. So, when it came to Propper and Sidle’s spark, it was a no-brainer.

    “When I saw 8 Mile, I was a kid, and it was very impactful to my life. I knew who Eminem was, I’d seen him as this big superstar,” Silde explains, “but to see him in this light where he’s living in harsh conditions, watching him in that light was pivotal to me because I felt like if he could do it, I could do it. You just gotta push; sometimes life is going to knock you down, but it’s about how you get back up.”

    Finding a community of like-minded artists can have a huge impact on a musician, and that collaborative spirit runs through 8 Mile and Lost Soulz both on-screen and behind the camera. Eminem and Sauve each used their real-world artistic processes to create their characters, as well as some unforgettable music.

    Join The Spark Parade host Adam Unze as he talks with Katherine Propper and Sauve Sidle about Lost Soulz, 8 Mile, and more. Unze also takes a look at some of his favorite movies from this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, including the mind-bending, Tierra Whack-starring pseudo-documentary Cypher, winner of Best US Narrative Feature.

    Be sure to check out Lost Soulz and the rest amazing content at the Tribeca Film Festival.

