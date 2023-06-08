Kelly Clarkson won big Thursday morning with her cover of “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, as part of her regular “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Can’t Stop,” which appeared on 2002’s By the Way, marks the second second Chili Peppers ode Clarkson’s done on her talk show (she did an emotional rendition of “Under the Bridge” last year). While the original recording is an energetic bop with quirky (and often non-sensical) lyrics, Clarkson’s rendition trades Anthony Kiedis’ grooving, pseudo-rap vocal approach for a more melodic and soulful one, hitting all the strong notes she’s known for.

The studio band here doesn’t quite compare to Flea, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith, but they sure look like they’re having fun; Clarkson even donned a distressed flannel shirt to testify her rock roots. Watch the performance below.

Clarkson’s new album Chemistry is due out June 23rd, featuring some sweet banjo plucking from Steve Martin on the latest track “I Hate Love.” As for the Chili Peppers, they’re on a worldwide stadium and festival tour hitting cities like Warsaw, Vienna, and Milan before coming back to the States for Lollapalooza in Chicago. Get tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.