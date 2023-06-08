Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop”: Watch

For the latest "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Advertisement
Red Hot Chili Peppers Kelly Clarkson show Can't Stop cover
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Photo by Philip Cosores) and Kelly Clarkson (NBCUniversal)
June 8, 2023 | 2:01pm ET

    Kelly Clarkson won big Thursday morning with her cover of “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, as part of her regular “Kellyoke” segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

    “Can’t Stop,” which appeared on 2002’s By the Way, marks the second second Chili Peppers ode Clarkson’s done on her talk show (she did an emotional rendition of “Under the Bridge” last year). While the original recording is an energetic bop with quirky (and often non-sensical) lyrics, Clarkson’s rendition trades Anthony Kiedis’ grooving, pseudo-rap vocal approach for a more melodic and soulful one, hitting all the strong notes she’s known for.

    The studio band here doesn’t quite compare to Flea, John Frusciante, and Chad Smith, but they sure look like they’re having fun; Clarkson even donned a distressed flannel shirt to testify her rock roots. Watch the performance below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Clarkson’s new album Chemistry is due out June 23rd, featuring some sweet banjo plucking from Steve Martin on the latest track “I Hate Love.” As for the Chili Peppers, they’re on a worldwide stadium and festival tour hitting cities like Warsaw, Vienna, and Milan before coming back to the States for Lollapalooza in Chicago. Get tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

candlebox final album 2023

Candlebox Announce Final Studio Album The Long Goodbye

June 8, 2023

gwar battle maximus reissue

GWAR Announce Battle Maximus 10th Anniversary Expanded Edition, Share "Falling" Remix: Stream

June 8, 2023

Johnny Kelly Type O video

Johnny Kelly on Type O Negative's Building-Shaking Studio and Scratch-and-Sniff Reissue

June 8, 2023

jason isbell flowers of the killer moon robert de niro scorsese

Jason Isbell on Killers of the Flower Moon and Why Robert De Niro Thought He Was "Crazy"

June 8, 2023

Bryce Paul replaced by Liam Wilson in In Flames

Bassist Bryce Paul Parts Ways with In Flames as Dillinger Escape Plan's Liam Wilson Steps In

June 8, 2023

fucked up the haluci nation john wayne was a nazi mdc cover punk hardcore hip hop electronic music news listen stream

Fucked Up and The Halluci Nation Cover M.D.C.'s "John Wayne Was a Nazi": Stream

June 8, 2023

manchester orchestra jimmy eat world cover telepath table for glasses

Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World Cover Each Other's Songs: Stream

June 8, 2023

angie mcmahon saturn returning origins

Angie McMahon Reveals Origins of New Song "Saturn Returning": Exclusive

June 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kelly Clarkson Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Can't Stop": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter