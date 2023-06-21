Menu
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Pay Tribute to Ozzy with Bat Onesie Photo of Son

The couple share a pic of baby Sidney

Kelly Osbourne baby
Photo via Instagram
June 21, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson unveiled the first full photo of their baby son Sidney to the public in the most adorable way. The pair shared a pic of the tiny metalhead in a bat costume as a tribute to Kelly’s dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

    Both Kelly and Sid posted the image on their respective Instagram accounts. In the photo (see below), we see Sidney’s cute face popping out of the bat onesie. The pic pays homage to the infamous 1982 incident when Ozzy bit a the head off a real bat during a concert, thinking that a fan had thrown a rubber bat onstage.

    Last month, during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Kelly talked about the bond between Ozzy and Sidney. “My dad and him have a real connection,” she said. “My dad’s a sleep talker, he always has been. Now in his sleep, he calls out for Sidney. It’s really cute.”

    Related Video

    Sidney is Ozzy’s 10th grandchild. His son Jack has four children, and he also has additional grandkids from his children with first wife Thelma Riley.

    Ozzy has only played a few one-off performances since 2018 due to various health issues. He’ll play his first full set in five years at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California this October. The three-day concert event also features AC/DC, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, and Tool, with tickets available here.

    Kelly Osbourne Sid Wilson baby
    Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Ozzy’s 10th Grandchild

    Sid Wilson, meanwhile, is in the midst of a European tour with Slipknot. The band will return to the States for festival dates in July (Rock Fest and Inkcarceration) and September (Blue Ridge Rock Festival). Tickets to Slipknot’s shows are available here for US gigs and here for international dates.

    See baby Sidney in his bat costume below.

