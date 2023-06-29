Kelsea Ballerini Struck in Face by Object While Performing

Kelsea Ballerini is the latest musician to be struck by an object while performing on stage.

During a concert in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, Ballerini was hit in the face by what appeared to be a bracelet.

Ballerini temporarily paused the concert and went backstage. Prior to resuming her performance, she told the crowd, “Can we just talk about what happened? All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don’t throw things. You know?”

Unfortunately, such incidents are becoming commonplace. Last year, Harry Styles was struck in the eye with Skittles, and Kid Cudi ended a show after being pelted with bottles. It’s only gotten worse since then: last week, pop singer Bebe Rexha needed stitches after a man threw his phone at her face. And while she avoided any physical injury, P!NK was surely traumatized when a girl threw her mother’s ashes onto the stage.