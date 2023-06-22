Menu
Kesha and Dr. Luke Settle Defamation Lawsuit, Share Joint Statement

Trial date had been set for late July

Dr. Luke and Kesha, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 22, 2023 | 2:39pm ET

    Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their long-running legal battle and released a joint statement about the resolution of the latter’s defamation lawsuit.

    “Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha’s statement reads. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”

    Luke adds, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

    Dr. Luke’s defamation lawsuit against Kesha was set to go to trial next month. No details about the settlement are known are this time.

    This story is developing…

