Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

The shoegaze legend included a hidden flash drive in the packaging of his new fuzz pedal

Advertisement
Kevin Shields new music release flash drive fuzz pedal song
Kevin Shields, photo by Anna Meldal
June 16, 2023 | 1:13pm ET

    My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields has released brand new music in a wonderfully fun format: by hiding a flash drive with a new song on it inside his recently announced Shields Blender fuzz pedal.

    The new limited-edition pedal was made in collaboration with Fender, and 100 lucky folks who purchased it through Reverb rare receiving a hidden flash drive featuring new music from Shields. No official announcement was made, but devoted gearheads looking to inspect the pedal’s circuitry made the initial discovery, and began posting about it on gear blogs Friday morning (June 16th).

    The track, which has yet to be shared in any way beyond the flash drive, appears to be a new instrumental song. It was included with instructions from Shields himself: “For intended effect, please play at 80 dB and above on speakers.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Shields has never quite played by the rules so far as releasing new music goes. My Bloody Valentine’s 1991 masterpiece, Loveless, went nearly two decades without a follow-up, until 2013’s m b v arrived. Now, it’s been another decade since m b v. In 2018, Shields shared that the band was working on new music, even suggesting that two new albums were imminent. Since then, however, no such releases have arrived.

    The pedal itself is designed to replicate the layers of distortion and sound that define My Bloody Valentine’s output. In a statement, Shields shared that he’s quite a fan of the tool, and alluded to the fact that he had been recording with it. “I really enjoyed the experience,” he said. “I’ve been using it a lot recently in the studio, it’s been great, I’m looking forward to hearing how other people use it. It’s kind of pretty extreme but also very interesting when it’s set up in a subtle way.”

    The Shields Blender fuzz pedal was listed for $499.99, but has since sold out on Reverb. Watch the promo video for the pedal below.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Brad new album 2023

Brad (feat. Stone Gossard) Share New Song "Hey Now What's the Problem?": Stream

June 16, 2023

Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (fka Christian Scott) Announces New Album, Shares “Xodokan Iko – Hu Na Ney": Stream

June 16, 2023

pretenders jonny greenwood new song i think about you daily

The Pretenders Team with Jonny Greenwood on New Song "I Think About You Daily": Stream

June 16, 2023

dolly parton bygones rob halford magic man cover ann wilson nikki sixx and john 5 new songs stream

Dolly Parton Shares New Song with Rob Halford and "Magic Man" Cover with Ann Wilson: Stream

June 16, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

Pharrell Voices of Fire new single joy unspeakable

Pharrell Joins Gospel Choir Voices of Fire on "JOY (Unspeakable)": Stream

June 16, 2023

Doja Cat Grabs Our "Attention" with New Single: Stream

June 16, 2023

paris texas mid air everybodys safe until

Paris Texas Announce Debut Album MID AIR, Share "Everybody's Safe Until...": Stream

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

My Bloody Valentine's Kevin Shields Secretly Releases New Music

Menu Shop Search Newsletter