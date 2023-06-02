Kid Cudi Pulls Up in His “Porsche Topless” on New Single: Stream

Kid Cudi is back with “Porsche Topless,” the first single from his yet-to-be-named ninth studio album. Watch the lyric video below.

Released via Republic Records, the single is Cudi’s latest release since 2022’s Entergalatic, his album-slash-Netflix animated rom-com. A press release explained that the new song “heralds” the arrival of his next full-length LP, which is “coming soon.” Earlier this year, he tweeted: “Album this fall.”

Built around a descending chord progression and a melodic synth refrain, “Porsche Topless” places the 39-year-old rapper’s vocals front and center… which is fitting, because the summery beat comes into fruition as a top-down, tunes-up party track when you hear the lyrics toasting his life and recalling the time when she let him “grab all on that booty.”

Boasts aside, Cudi seems to be keeping up with the upbeat, light themes that made Entergalatic the simple, escapist love story it was. The rapper has been open in the past about his struggles with mental health, and his new music certainly seems to have been engineered for good times. Last August, he explained to Esquire that he has “zero tolerance for the wrong energies” in his life.

Later this summer, Cudi is set to make headlining appearances at Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash in Chicago (on June 23rd) and at Hard Summer Festival in Los Angeles (on August 6th).

Check out the good vibes lyric video for “Porsche Topless” below… and if you need an extra dose of pick-me-up, you can go back to Cudi’s 2009 classic, Man on the Moon: The End of Day, which we named as one of the best sad albums to spin when you need to have a good cry.