Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Killer Mike Links Up with André 3000 and Future for “Scientists & Engineers”: Stream

Plus, he's revealed the full features list for his upcoming album, MICHAEL

Advertisement
killer mike andré 3000 future scientists engineers new song michael full tracklist
André 3000 (photo via Featureflash Photo Agency) and Killer Mike and Future (photos by Ben Kaye)
Follow
June 13, 2023 | 12:20pm ET

    Killer Mike is gearing up to release his new album, MICHAEL, this Friday, and he’s shared a collaboration with fellow Atlanta rappers André 3000 and Future called “Scientists & Engineers” as a final preview. Stream it below.

    Also featuring a contribution from R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane, the “Scientists & Engineers” instrumental contains futuristic synths that contrast with the soulful backing vocals about living forever as all three rappers spit introspective verses. Whereas André hopes he’ll get a “second wind” at 80 and Future talks about turning “a trap house to a ranch,” Mike closes out the track by promising to keep it “a hundred percentage authentic.” He adds, “I got no gimmicks, so I ain’t protectin’ no image.”

    Along with “Scientists & Engineers,” Mike shared the full list of features for the album, which includes Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, Kaash Paige, CeeLo Green, Jagged Edge, Mozzy, and Blxst. Previously, he previewed the album with the Young Thug-assisted “RUN,” “Don’t Let the Devil” featuring fellow Run the Jewels member El-P and thankugoodsir, “Motherless” with Eryn Allen Kane, and “Talkin Dat SHIT!” See the newly updated tracklist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    MICHAEL is out Friday, June 16th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-orders are ongoing. In support of the album, Killer Mike will head out on a summer US tour; grab your seats here. The trek will be followed by Run the Jewels’ 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Tickets for that are available here.

    MICHAEL Tracklist:
    01. Down by Law (feat. CeeLo Green)
    02. Shed Tears (feat. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)
    03. RUN (feat. Young Thug)
    04. N Rich (feat. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)
    05. Talkin Dat SHIT!
    06. Slummerr (feat. Jagged Edge)
    07. Scientists & Engineers (feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)
    08. Two Days (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
    09. Spaceship Views (feat. Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)
    10. Exit 9 (feat. Blxst)
    11. Something for Junkies (feat. Fabo)
    12. Motherless (feat. Eryn Allen Kane)
    13. Don’t Let the Devil (feat. El-P and thankugoodsir)
    14. High and Holy (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the hives countdown to shutdown new single

The Hives Let Their Hair Down on New Single "Countdown to Shutdown": Stream

June 13, 2023

anohni sliver of ice johnsons new single music news my back was a bridge for you to cross stream listen

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Share New Single "Sliver of Ice": Stream

June 13, 2023

fleet foxes the strokes joni mitchell cover under control hejira folk rock music news listen stream

Fleet Foxes Cover The Strokes' "Under Control" and Joni Mitchell's "Hejira": Stream

June 13, 2023

steven yeun incubus drive cover beef soundtrack netflix

Steven Yeun Shares Full Cover of Incubus' "Drive" from Netflix's Beef: Stream

June 13, 2023

sparklehorse posthumous album bird machine

Final Sparklehorse Album, Bird Machine, Receiving Posthumous Release

June 13, 2023

sigur ros Blóðberg 2023 new single stream orchestra tour Rós blodberg

Sigur Rós Unveil "Blóðberg," First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

June 12, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Killer Mike Links Up with André 3000 and Future for "Scientists & Engineers": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter