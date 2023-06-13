Killer Mike Links Up with André 3000 and Future for “Scientists & Engineers”: Stream

Killer Mike is gearing up to release his new album, MICHAEL, this Friday, and he’s shared a collaboration with fellow Atlanta rappers André 3000 and Future called “Scientists & Engineers” as a final preview. Stream it below.
Also featuring a contribution from R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane, the “Scientists & Engineers” instrumental contains futuristic synths that contrast with the soulful backing vocals about living forever as all three rappers spit introspective verses. Whereas André hopes he’ll get a “second wind” at 80 and Future talks about turning “a trap house to a ranch,” Mike closes out the track by promising to keep it “a hundred percentage authentic.” He adds, “I got no gimmicks, so I ain’t protectin’ no image.”
Along with “Scientists & Engineers,” Mike shared the full list of features for the album, which includes Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 2 Chainz, 6LACK, Kaash Paige, CeeLo Green, Jagged Edge, Mozzy, and Blxst. Previously, he previewed the album with the Young Thug-assisted “RUN,” “Don’t Let the Devil” featuring fellow Run the Jewels member El-P and thankugoodsir, “Motherless” with Eryn Allen Kane, and “Talkin Dat SHIT!” See the newly updated tracklist below.
MICHAEL is out Friday, June 16th via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-orders are ongoing. In support of the album, Killer Mike will head out on a summer US tour; grab your seats here. The trek will be followed by Run the Jewels’ 10th anniversary tour in celebration of their self-titled debut. Tickets for that are available here.
MICHAEL Tracklist:
01. Down by Law (feat. CeeLo Green)
02. Shed Tears (feat. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)
03. RUN (feat. Young Thug)
04. N Rich (feat. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)
05. Talkin Dat SHIT!
06. Slummerr (feat. Jagged Edge)
07. Scientists & Engineers (feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)
08. Two Days (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
09. Spaceship Views (feat. Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige)
10. Exit 9 (feat. Blxst)
11. Something for Junkies (feat. Fabo)
12. Motherless (feat. Eryn Allen Kane)
13. Don’t Let the Devil (feat. El-P and thankugoodsir)
14. High and Holy (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)