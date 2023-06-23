Kim Petras Unveils Debut Album Feed the Beast: Stream

The wait is over: Kim Petras has released her debut studio album, Feed the Beast. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

The album features several of Petras’ recent singles, including “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj (which sampled Alice DeeJay’s “Better Off Alone”), January’s “brrr,” and her history-making Sam Smith duet “Unholy.” BANKS also makes an appearance on “BAIT.”

Petras announced the release on social media with a noir photo of a medieval-looking sword propped up against a large stone: “The story begins,” she wrote along with the post. Although the German singer has shared one full-length mixtape and a couple of compilation albums, this will mark her first-ever proper LP.

Feed the Beast follows Petras’ 2022 EP Slut Pop, and she’s set to perform at Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal this August ahead of her 34-date world tour. Tickets for all of her upcoming shows are available here.

Consequence recently caught up with studio go-to Blake Slatkin for our Behind the Boards series about producing “Unholy”; the song made Petras the first transgender Grammy winner in the Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance category, as well as the first openly transgender artist to top the Billboard Hot 100.

Feed the Beast Artwork:

Feed the Beast Tracklist:

01. Feed the Beast

02. Alone (feat. Nicki Minaj)

03. King of Hearts

04. Thousand Pieces

05. uhoh

06. Revelations

07. BAIT (feat. BANKS)

08. Sex Talk

09. Hit It from the Back

10. Claws

11. Minute

12. Coconuts

13. Castle in the Sky

14. brrr

15. Unholy (feat. Sam Smith)