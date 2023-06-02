Kim Petras Joins Paris Hilton for New Version of “Stars Are Blind”: Stream

Happy Pride, everyone! Paris Hilton and Kim Petras have come together to maximize their joint slay by re-recording Paris’ iconic 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.” Listen to the new version of the track below.

As expected for Paris — her musical career has been based more on vibes than artistic innovation — “Stars Are Blind (Paris’ Version)” doesn’t so much revamp the original than add a verse from Petras to the track (in addition to adding a ton of reverb to Hilton’s vocals). Still, Petras’ contribution is enough to keep the revamp afloat. “I can be your confidant,” the German artist sings, before adding, “Out of everybody in the galaxy, you’re the only one I really want with me.”

On June 7th, Hilton is due to perform at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles (grab tickets here). Soon after, on June 23rd, Petras will release her long-awaited debut full-length Feed the Beast, which features “Alone” featuring Nicki Minaj and the Sam Smith duet “Unholy.” The latter track made the Smith and Petras the first publicly non-binary and transgender musicians to score a No. 1 Billboard hit, and when the duo won the Grammy Award for Best Solo Pop Duo/Group Performance, Petras became the first transgender artist to receive the honor.

