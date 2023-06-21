Kim Petras Announces “Feed the Beast World Tour” Dates

Kim Petras has announced a North American and UK/EU tour for fall and winter. Sharing its name with her soon-to-be-released debut album, the “Feed the Beast World Tour” will see Petras playing 34 dates between late September 2023 and early March 2024.
The first leg kicks off September 27th in Austin, Texas at the iconic Moody Amphitheater. Petras will hit just about every major US and Canadian market throughout ’23 — including Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Denver, and San Francisco — before wrapping November 22nd in San Diego, California.
Petras will then head out for a UK/EU stretch on February 13th, starting in Birmingham, UK, and making stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Munich ahead of a final show March 3rd in Milan, Italy. Find the complete itinerary ahead.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale beginning Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code DISCO) via Ticketmaster, while a Kim Fan Community pre-sale launches Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local. General on-sale begins Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. No matter how early you get them, grab your tickets here.
Once tickets are available to the public, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. EU and UK fans can find tickets here.
Fans are hungry for Petras’ Feed the Beast debut, and they’ll finally get to feast on the 15-track LP when it arrives on June 28th. While the album features her collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Alone”) and Sam Smith (“Unholy”), it won’t include her recent team-up with Paris Hilton on a new version of “Stars Are Blind.”
Kim Petras 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
09/30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
10/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
10/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
11/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
02/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
02/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
02/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
02/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
02/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/02 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI
03/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
03/05 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
* = w/ Jonas Brothers, Conan Gray, and Charlieonnafriday