Kim Petras Announces “Feed the Beast World Tour” Dates

The 34-date run will support her debut album, out June 23rd

Kim Petras, photo courtesy of artist
June 21, 2023 | 10:27am ET

    Kim Petras has announced a North American and UK/EU tour for fall and winter. Sharing its name with her soon-to-be-released debut album, the “Feed the Beast World Tour” will see Petras playing 34 dates between late September 2023 and early March 2024.

    The first leg kicks off September 27th in Austin, Texas at the iconic Moody Amphitheater. Petras will hit just about every major US and Canadian market throughout ’23 — including Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Denver, and San Francisco — before wrapping November 22nd in San Diego, California.

    Petras will then head out for a UK/EU stretch on February 13th, starting in Birmingham, UK, and making stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Munich ahead of a final show March 3rd in Milan, Italy. Find the complete itinerary ahead.

    Tickets will be available for pre-sale beginning Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code DISCO) via Ticketmaster, while a Kim Fan Community pre-sale launches Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local. General on-sale begins Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. No matter how early you get them, grab your tickets here.

    Once tickets are available to the public, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. EU and UK fans can find tickets here.

    Fans are hungry for Petras’ Feed the Beast debut, and they’ll finally get to feast on the 15-track LP when it arrives on June 28th. While the album features her collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Alone”) and Sam Smith (“Unholy”), it won’t include her recent team-up with Paris Hilton on a new version of “Stars Are Blind.”

    Kim Petras 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *
    08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
    09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
    09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
    09/30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater
    10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
    10/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
    10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
    10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
    10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
    10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
    10/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    11/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium
    11/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    02/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
    02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
    02/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
    02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    02/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    02/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
    02/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
    03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    03/02 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI
    03/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
    03/05 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

    * = w/ Jonas Brothers, Conan Gray, and Charlieonnafriday

