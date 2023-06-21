Kim Petras Announces “Feed the Beast World Tour” Dates

Kim Petras has announced a North American and UK/EU tour for fall and winter. Sharing its name with her soon-to-be-released debut album, the “Feed the Beast World Tour” will see Petras playing 34 dates between late September 2023 and early March 2024.

The first leg kicks off September 27th in Austin, Texas at the iconic Moody Amphitheater. Petras will hit just about every major US and Canadian market throughout ’23 — including Boston, Orlando, Chicago, Toronto, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Denver, and San Francisco — before wrapping November 22nd in San Diego, California.

Petras will then head out for a UK/EU stretch on February 13th, starting in Birmingham, UK, and making stops in London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Munich ahead of a final show March 3rd in Milan, Italy. Find the complete itinerary ahead.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale beginning Friday, June 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use the code DISCO) via Ticketmaster, while a Kim Fan Community pre-sale launches Thursday, June 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local. General on-sale begins Monday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time. No matter how early you get them, grab your tickets here.

Once tickets are available to the public, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. EU and UK fans can find tickets here.

Fans are hungry for Petras’ Feed the Beast debut, and they’ll finally get to feast on the 15-track LP when it arrives on June 28th. While the album features her collaborations with Nicki Minaj (“Alone”) and Sam Smith (“Unholy”), it won’t include her recent team-up with Paris Hilton on a new version of “Stars Are Blind.”

Kim Petras 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

09/30 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater

10/01 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/07 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

10/12 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

10/16 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

11/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/14 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

02/13 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

02/15 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

02/16 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

02/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

02/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

02/25 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

02/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

03/01 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/02 – Warsaw, PL @ EXPO XXI

03/04 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

03/05 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

* = w/ Jonas Brothers, Conan Gray, and Charlieonnafriday