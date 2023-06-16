King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s new record PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is finally here. Stream it below.

King Gizzard clocked back into somewhat familiar instrumentation with PetroDragonic Apocalypse (for short, because, of course), which marks their 24th studio album. Self-described as “heavy as fuck,” the new record harks back to 2019’s Infest the Rat’s Nest by diving into the metal pools of experimentally hard-hitting riffs and songs about witches and wizards. They teased the album with lead single “Gila Monster.”

PetroDragonic Apocalypse arrives an unusually long time after King Gizzard’s most recent LP Changes; that one was released last October, just weeks after their back-to-back albums Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim.

Advertisement

Related Video

King Gizzard will be playing some of their classics and highlights from PetroDragonic Apocalypse during their three Carnation Farm dates in Washington, and the rest of their tour dates throughout Europe and the UK. Find tickets here.

<a href="https://kinggizzard.bandcamp.com/album/petrodragonic-apocalypse-or-dawn-of-eternal-night-an-annihilation-of-planet-earth-and-the-beginning-of-merciless-damnation" target="_blank">PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard</a>

PetroDragonic Apocalypse Artwork:

PetroDragonic Apocalypse Tracklist:

01. Motor Spirit

02. Supercell

03. Converge

04. Witchcraft

05. Gila Monster

06. Dragon

07. Flamethrower

08. Dawn of Eternal Night feat. Leah Senior (Audiobook, VINYL EXCLUSIVE)