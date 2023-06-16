Menu
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Unveil New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse: Stream

The psych-rockers describe their 24th full-length as "heavy as fuck"

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, photo by Jason Galea
June 16, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s new record PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation is finally here. Stream it below.

    King Gizzard clocked back into somewhat familiar instrumentation with PetroDragonic Apocalypse (for short, because, of course), which marks their 24th studio album. Self-described as “heavy as fuck,” the new record harks back to 2019’s Infest the Rat’s Nest by diving into the metal pools of experimentally hard-hitting riffs and songs about witches and wizards. They teased the album with lead single “Gila Monster.”

    PetroDragonic Apocalypse arrives an unusually long time after King Gizzard’s most recent LP Changes; that one was released last October, just weeks after their back-to-back albums Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava and Laminated Denim.

    Related Video

    King Gizzard will be playing some of their classics and highlights from PetroDragonic Apocalypse during their three Carnation Farm dates in Washington, and the rest of their tour dates throughout Europe and the UK. Find tickets here.

    PetroDragonic Apocalypse Artwork:

    king gizzard and the lizard wizard new album PetroDragonic Apocalypse artwork

    PetroDragonic Apocalypse Tracklist:
    01. Motor Spirit
    02. Supercell
    03. Converge
    04. Witchcraft
    05. Gila Monster
    06. Dragon
    07. Flamethrower
    08. Dawn of Eternal Night feat. Leah Senior (Audiobook, VINYL EXCLUSIVE)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Unveil New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse: Stream

