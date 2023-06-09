King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

King Krule’s Space Heavy is out today, June 9th, via Matador Records.

Now a decade out from his debut album as King Krule, Archy Marshall wrote Space Heavy over the past couple of years while traveling back and forth between London and Liverpool, the two cities where he’s been dividing his time. The album is billed as an exploration of “the space between” — or, as a press release explains further, “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

Once Marshall wrote the record, he fleshed it out in-studio with producer Dilip Harris, as well as longtime band members saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell.

Related Video

Beginning in July, King Krule will embark on the “Space Heavy Tour,” featuring dates across North America and Europe. Tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Marshall’s last King Krule LP was 2020’s Man Alive!

Space Heavy Artwork:

Space Heavy Tracklist:

01. Flimsier

02. Pink Shell

03. Seaforth

04. That Is My Life, That Is Yours

05. Tortoise of Independency

06. Empty Stomach Space Cadet

07. Flimsy

08. Hamburgerphobia

09. From The Swamp

10. Seagirl

11. Our Vacuum

12. Space Heavy

13. When Vanishing

14. If Only It Was Warmth

15. Wednesday Overcast

King Krule 2023 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ History

07/26 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre

07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

10/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

10/10 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo

10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

10/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

10/28 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City

10/30 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub

10/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska

11/01 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

11/03 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

11/04 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trianon

11/07 – Paris, France @ Trianon