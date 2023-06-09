King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

King Krule’s Space Heavy is out today, June 9th, via Matador Records.
Now a decade out from his debut album as King Krule, Archy Marshall wrote Space Heavy over the past couple of years while traveling back and forth between London and Liverpool, the two cities where he’s been dividing his time. The album is billed as an exploration of “the space between” — or, as a press release explains further, “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”
Once Marshall wrote the record, he fleshed it out in-studio with producer Dilip Harris, as well as longtime band members saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell.
Beginning in July, King Krule will embark on the “Space Heavy Tour,” featuring dates across North America and Europe. Tickets are available here.
Marshall’s last King Krule LP was 2020’s Man Alive!
Space Heavy Artwork:
Space Heavy Tracklist:
01. Flimsier
02. Pink Shell
03. Seaforth
04. That Is My Life, That Is Yours
05. Tortoise of Independency
06. Empty Stomach Space Cadet
07. Flimsy
08. Hamburgerphobia
09. From The Swamp
10. Seagirl
11. Our Vacuum
12. Space Heavy
13. When Vanishing
14. If Only It Was Warmth
15. Wednesday Overcast
King Krule 2023 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
07/25 – Toronto, ON @ History
07/26 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
09/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
10/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
10/10 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB
10/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
10/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
10/28 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City
10/30 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub
10/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
11/01 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
11/03 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
11/04 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
11/07 – Paris, France @ Trianon