King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

Archy Marshall's fifth full-length is billed as an exploration of "the space between"

King Krule, photo by Frank Lebon
June 9, 2023 | 10:53am ET

    King Krule’s Space Heavy is out today, June 9th, via Matador Records.

    Now a decade out from his debut album as King Krule, Archy Marshall wrote Space Heavy over the past couple of years while traveling back and forth between London and Liverpool, the two cities where he’s been dividing his time. The album is billed as an exploration of “the space between” — or, as a press release explains further, “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

    Once Marshall wrote the record, he fleshed it out in-studio with producer Dilip Harris, as well as longtime band members saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell.

    Beginning in July, King Krule will embark on the “Space Heavy Tour,” featuring dates across North America and Europe. Tickets are available here.

    Marshall’s last King Krule LP was 2020’s Man Alive! 

    Space Heavy Artwork:

    Space Heavy Tracklist:
    01. Flimsier
    02. Pink Shell
    03. Seaforth
    04. That Is My Life, That Is Yours
    05. Tortoise of Independency
    06. Empty Stomach Space Cadet
    07. Flimsy
    08. Hamburgerphobia
    09. From The Swamp
    10. Seagirl
    11. Our Vacuum
    12. Space Heavy
    13. When Vanishing
    14. If Only It Was Warmth
    15. Wednesday Overcast

    King Krule 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    07/22 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
    07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
    07/25 – Toronto, ON @ History
    07/26 – Montréal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    07/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    07/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    08/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    09/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    09/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/12 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    09/13 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
    09/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    09/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    09/18 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
    09/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
    09/20 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    09/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    10/04 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    10/07 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
    10/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
    10/10 – London, UK @ London Eventim Apollo
    10/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    10/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    10/19 – Brussels, BE @ AB
    10/21 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    10/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    10/27 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
    10/28 – Vienna, AT @ Simm City
    10/30 – Budapest, HU @ Akvarium Klub
    10/31 – Ljubljana, SI @ Kino Siska
    11/01 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
    11/03 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    11/04 – Turin, IT @ Club To Club Festival
    11/06 – Paris, FR @ Trianon
    11/07 – Paris, France @ Trianon

Artists

Consequence
