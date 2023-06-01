Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

KISS Add Dates to Final North American Leg of Farewell Tour

The band has beefed up its itinerary with three new shows in Wisconsin and Ohio

Advertisement
kiss add farewell tour dates
KISS, photo by Alex Kluft
June 1, 2023 | 1:48pm ET

    KISS have added three dates to the final North American leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour.

    The newly announced gigs include a one-off stop in Crandon, Wisconsin on September 1st, as well as shows in Cincinnati on October 19th and Cleveland on October 22nd. The latter two come at the beginning of the band’s fall run, which KISS have billed as their “absolute final shows,” culminating with a two-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 1st and 2nd.

    Various ticket pre-sales for those shows begin next Monday (June 5th) at 10 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time, while fans can currently snag tickets to the previously announced gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Prior to the North American run, KISS will embark on a UK/European tour this Monday (June 5th). The band just performed at the 2023 Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

    kiss final shows
     Editor's Pick
    KISS Announce Their “Absolute Final Shows” on Farewell Tour

    Below you can see a full list of KISS’ remaining farewell tour dates, as well as our photo gallery of KISS’ Sonic Temple set. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.

    KISS’ 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Home Park
    06/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Resorts World
    06/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
    06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
    06/15 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
    06/17 – Munchen, DE @ Konigsplatz
    06/19 – Krakow, PL @ Arena Krakow
    06/21 – Dresden, DE @ Halle 1
    06/22 – Berlin, SE @ Schmeling Halle
    06/25 – Cartagena, ES @ Rock Imperium
    06/27 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Garnier
    06/29 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Festival
    07/01 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
    07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Laxness Arena
    07/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    07/07 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    07/12 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amp.
    07/13 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amp.
    07/15 – Tonsberg, NO @ Kaldnes
    09/01 – Crandon, WI @ Crandon International Raceway
    10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    10/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    10/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
    11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/19 – Quebec, QC @ ideotron Centre
    11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson–Boling Arena
    11/25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

    Advertisement

    Photo Gallery – KISS at the 2023 Sonic Temple Festival (click to expand and scroll through):

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Digable Planets

Digable Planets Announce Reachin' 30th Anniversary Tour

June 1, 2023

Karol G Tickets 2022 Tour $trip Strip Love dates

How to Get Tickets to Karol G's 2023 Tour Dates

June 1, 2023

Karol G 2023 tour stadium tour dates tickets manana sera bonito summer

Karol G Announces Summer 2023 Tour [Updated]

June 1, 2023

Speedy Ortiz new album Rabbit Rabbit new song "You S02"

Speedy Ortiz Announce New Album Rabbit Rabbit, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 1, 2023

Enrique Iglesias Pitbull Ricky Martin tickets the trilogy tour 2023 presale code onsale

How to Get Tickets to Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, and Ricky Martin's 2023 Tour

May 31, 2023

camp flog gnaw 2023 tyler the creator how to buy tickets

How to Get Tickets for Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw 2023

May 31, 2023

Janelle Monáe, photo by Mason Rose

Janelle Monáe Announces "The Age of Pleasure Tour"

May 31, 2023

enhypen tickets fate world tour 2023 live dates onsale presale code stream how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to ENHYPEN's 2023 Tour

May 31, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

KISS Add Dates to Final North American Leg of Farewell Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter