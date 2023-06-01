KISS Add Dates to Final North American Leg of Farewell Tour

KISS have added three dates to the final North American leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour.
The newly announced gigs include a one-off stop in Crandon, Wisconsin on September 1st, as well as shows in Cincinnati on October 19th and Cleveland on October 22nd. The latter two come at the beginning of the band’s fall run, which KISS have billed as their “absolute final shows,” culminating with a two-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 1st and 2nd.
Various ticket pre-sales for those shows begin next Monday (June 5th) at 10 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time, while fans can currently snag tickets to the previously announced gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Prior to the North American run, KISS will embark on a UK/European tour this Monday (June 5th). The band just performed at the 2023 Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.
Below you can see a full list of KISS’ remaining farewell tour dates, as well as our photo gallery of KISS’ Sonic Temple set. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.
KISS’ 2023 Tour Dates:
06/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Home Park
06/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Resorts World
06/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
06/15 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest
06/17 – Munchen, DE @ Konigsplatz
06/19 – Krakow, PL @ Arena Krakow
06/21 – Dresden, DE @ Halle 1
06/22 – Berlin, SE @ Schmeling Halle
06/25 – Cartagena, ES @ Rock Imperium
06/27 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Garnier
06/29 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Festival
07/01 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Laxness Arena
07/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
07/07 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
07/12 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amp.
07/13 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amp.
07/15 – Tonsberg, NO @ Kaldnes
09/01 – Crandon, WI @ Crandon International Raceway
10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/19 – Quebec, QC @ ideotron Centre
11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson–Boling Arena
11/25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Photo Gallery – KISS at the 2023 Sonic Temple Festival (click to expand and scroll through):