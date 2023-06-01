KISS Add Dates to Final North American Leg of Farewell Tour

KISS have added three dates to the final North American leg of their “End of the Road” farewell tour.

The newly announced gigs include a one-off stop in Crandon, Wisconsin on September 1st, as well as shows in Cincinnati on October 19th and Cleveland on October 22nd. The latter two come at the beginning of the band’s fall run, which KISS have billed as their “absolute final shows,” culminating with a two-night stand at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 1st and 2nd.

Various ticket pre-sales for those shows begin next Monday (June 5th) at 10 a.m. local time, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (June 8th) at 10 a.m local time using the code DISCO via Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 9th) at 10 a.m. local time, while fans can currently snag tickets to the previously announced gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Advertisement

Related Video

Prior to the North American run, KISS will embark on a UK/European tour this Monday (June 5th). The band just performed at the 2023 Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Below you can see a full list of KISS’ remaining farewell tour dates, as well as our photo gallery of KISS’ Sonic Temple set. Pick up tickets to the upcoming shows here.

KISS’ 2023 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Home Park

06/06 – Newcastle, UK @ Resorts World

06/10 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

06/15 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/17 – Munchen, DE @ Konigsplatz

06/19 – Krakow, PL @ Arena Krakow

06/21 – Dresden, DE @ Halle 1

06/22 – Berlin, SE @ Schmeling Halle

06/25 – Cartagena, ES @ Rock Imperium

06/27 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Garnier

06/29 – Tuscany, IT @ Lucca Festival

07/01 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

07/02 – Cologne, DE @ Laxness Arena

07/05 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

07/07 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/12 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amp.

07/13 – Rattvik, SE @ Dalhalla Amp.

07/15 – Tonsberg, NO @ Kaldnes

09/01 – Crandon, WI @ Crandon International Raceway

10/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/27 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/01 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

11/15 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/18 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/19 – Quebec, QC @ ideotron Centre

11/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson–Boling Arena

11/25 – Indianapolis. IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

11/29 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Advertisement

Photo Gallery – KISS at the 2023 Sonic Temple Festival (click to expand and scroll through):