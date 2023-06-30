KK’s Priest, the band spearheaded by former Judas Priest members K.K. Downing (guitar) and Tim “Ripper” Owens (vocals), have announced details for their upcoming album. The metal outfit will release The Sinner Rides Again on September 29th, 2023, via their new label, Napalm Records.

The Sinner Rides Again will mark the band’s follow-up to their 2021 debut, Sermons of the Sinner. The new record LP Downing, Owens and additional band members A.J. Mills (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Sean Elg (drums) serving up nine original tracks of “pure hellfire,” according to a release. The LP was produced and written by Downing and mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen.

In advance of the new album, KK’s Priest have released the first single, “One More Shot at Glory.” The song is a hard-charging metal anthem, with thick chants, double bass, and a grand guitar solo.

“To continue the legacy of the traditional rock and metal that I have been so fortunate to be a part of for over 50 years, this latest album, The Sinner Rides Again, has been created to take the listener on a journey that is both real and fictional with its characters, although sometimes ambiguous,” K.K. Downing said in a press release. “These songs allow the imaginations of all fans of this wonderful genre of music to escape reality and join with us to continue our heavy metal experience into the future.”

He added, “With a brand new record that needed placement with a great record label, we discussed the labels we liked, and Napalm Records was one of those companies. It’s fair to say that Napalm is a leader in the heavy metal genre and has been for a long time now. They have a fantastic roster of both established and new bands and artists that are a force to be reckoned with. So it’s a roster of some of the top and leading metal bands in the world today, and for the foreseeable future. I am pleased to say that we are excited about partnering with Napalm Records and we look forward to working together.”

Pre-order The Sinner Rides Again here. Below, you can watch the video for “One More Shot at Glory” and view the album artwork and tracklist.

The Sinner Rides Again Artwork:

The Sinner Rides Again Tracklist:

01. Sons of the Sentinel

02. Strike of the Viper

03. Reap the Whirlwind

04. One More Shot at Glory

05. Hymn 66

06. The Sinner Rides Again

07. Keeper of the Graves

08. Pledge Your Souls

09. Wash Away Your Sins