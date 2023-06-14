Knocked Loose have shared a pair of new songs, “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now,” which make up the two-song Upon Loss release — their first new music since 2021.

It’s some of the most uncompromising material we’ve heard from the band, with both sides of the double single offering dissonant chords, beatdown percussion, and frontman Bryan Garris’ high-pitched, panicked screams.

The stirring two-song music video, directed by Eric Richter and Garris, drives home the unsettling conceptual nature of the songs, combining footage of Knocked Loose riffing out among some very Kubrick-esque domestic horror. It’s something of a mini-film, following the manic flow of the songs up through the somber ending to “Everything Is Quiet Now.”

“‘Deep in the Willow’ and ‘Everything Is Quiet Now’ are a reminder that we are heavy, intense, and extreme,” Garris said in a press release. “Some elements come and go, but those will never change.”

Regarding the video, Garris added: “After [our 2021 EP] A Tear in the Fabric of Life, we were inspired to see how much art we could incorporate moving forward — which led us to a style of video we’ve never attempted or approached. Taking myself specifically far outside of my comfort zone and pushing the boundaries on how I’ve been seen in the past was a creative experience I will never forget. This video wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration with Eric Richter, someone we’ve admired for a while. And the songs wouldn’t be what they are without [producer] Drew Fulk, a new friend and creative ear in the entire process.”

Knocked Loose will likely play both songs on their upcoming run of North American tour dates supporting Motionless in White. The trek kicks off September 16th in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with tickets available here.

The Upon Loss double-single is available for pre-order on 10-inch vinyl (in numerous colorways) via Pure Noise Records. The discs are expected to ship around August 30th.

Watch the video for “Deep in the Willow” and “Everything Is Quiet Now” below.

Upon Loss Artwork:

