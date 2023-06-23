Korn Are (Finally) Partnering with Adidas on a Sneaker Collab: Report

Korn gave Adidas free advertising decades ago, and now the nu-metal pioneers are officially partnering with the sneaker brand. According to Complex, a Korn x Adidas collab is coming this October.

News of the partnership was actually first tweeted out by KicksFinder back in February, but now Complex has obtained an internal Adidas document that includes images of two Korn-branded sneakers — the Campus 00s and the Supermodified — along with seven pieces of apparel.

Korn famously wore Adidas tracksuits in their early days, and even released a song called “A.D.I.D.A.S.” (in this case an acronym for “All Day I Dream About Sex”), yet they never officially collaborated with the sneaker company. In fact, they actually ended up inking a deal with Puma, with singer Jonathan Davis once telling Kerrang!, “We switched to Puma because they told us they’d put us in a commercial and give us a little money to wear their shit.”

Last month, Davis sported a full purple Adidas tracksuit (see above) during Korn’s headlining set at the Sick New World festival, as his bandmates rocked black Adidas tracksuits. While it was thought to be a throwback to the band’s formative years, perhaps it actually was a hint of things to come.

Check out images of the Korn x Adidas collab below, as well as a photo gallery from Sick New World featuring Korn, System of a Down, Deftones, and more.

Photo Gallery: Korn and others at Las Vegas’ Sick New World Festival (click to expand and scroll through):