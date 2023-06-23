Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Korn Are (Finally) Partnering with Adidas on a Sneaker Collab: Report

Two different sneakers and accompanying apparel items are apparently coming in October

Advertisement
Korn x Adidas collab
Korn x Adidas sneakers (via Complex/Adidas) and Korn’s Jonathan Davis (photo by Raymond Ahner)
June 23, 2023 | 11:50am ET

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

classless act dmc storm before the calm

Classless Act Premiere "Storm Before the Calm" Featuring DMC of Run-DMC: Stream

June 23, 2023

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons new album tour 2023

Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons Announce New Album, Unveil "Schizophrenia": Stream

June 22, 2023

cannibal corpse 2023 album

Cannibal Corpse Announce New Album and Tour with Mayhem, Unleash "Blood Blind": Stream

June 22, 2023

ozzy bull

Birmingham Commonwealth Games Bull Sculpture Named After Ozzy Osbourne

June 22, 2023

cradle of filth devildriver fall 2023 tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver Add Fall Leg to 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

June 21, 2023

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Judas Priest support

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Supports Josh Kiszka After Greta Van Fleet Singer Comes Out

June 21, 2023

Dethklok movie trailer new album single

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok's First New Song in 10 Years

June 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Korn Are (Finally) Partnering with Adidas on a Sneaker Collab: Report

Menu Shop Search Newsletter