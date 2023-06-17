Kourtney Kardashian Recreates “All the Small Things” Video to Reveal Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashain surprised her husband Travis Barker by revealing she was pregnant during Blink-182’s concert in Los Angeles on Friday. In doing so, she recreated a scene from Blink-182’s video for “All of the Small Things” by holding up a sign that read, “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

Barker and Kardashian married in May 2022. They’ll be welcoming their first child together.

Barker has two children with his first wife, Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008: Landon, who is 19 years old, and 17-year-old Alabama. Meanwhile, Kardashian and ex Scott Disick share three kids between them, 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign.

Blink-182 are amidst a lengthy tour, their first jaunt featuring the classic lineup of Barker, Mark Hoppus, and Tom DeLonge in a decade. You can find tickets to their upcoming shows here.