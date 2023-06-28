L7 Announce “In Your Space” 2023 Tour Dates

L7 have detailed their “In Your Space” US tour taking place in Fall 2023.
After kicking off the tour this September in New Jersey, L7 will intentionally take on smaller venues like DC’s Black Cat and Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California amidst bigger stage festival stops at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock. See the full list of dates below.
Tickets for the “In Your Space” tour go on sale Friday, June 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation presale happening one day earlier at the same time (use code DISCO). Once on sale, you can search for deals or find tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shared in a press release. “With a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”
Last year, L7 embarked on a 30th anniversary tour for Bricks Are Heavy.
L7 2023 Tour Dates:
09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar
09/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
09/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall
09/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
12/06 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
12/09 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
12/12 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
12/13 – North Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
12/15 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom
12/16 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom