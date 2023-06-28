Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

L7 Announce “In Your Space” 2023 Tour Dates

A special run of intimate shows

Advertisement
L7 In Your Space 2023 tour dates
L7, photo by Robert Fagan
June 28, 2023 | 3:18pm ET

    L7 have detailed their “In Your Space” US tour taking place in Fall 2023.

    After kicking off the tour this September in New Jersey, L7 will intentionally take on smaller venues like DC’s Black Cat and Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California amidst bigger stage festival stops at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock. See the full list of dates below.

    Related Video

    Tickets for the “In Your Space” tour go on sale Friday, June 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation presale happening one day earlier at the same time (use code DISCO). Once on sale, you can search for deals or find tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement

    “The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shared in a press release. “With a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

    Last year, L7 embarked on a 30th anniversary tour for Bricks Are Heavy.

    L7 2023 Tour Dates:
    09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar
    09/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    09/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall
    09/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
    10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West
    10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
    12/06 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
    12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
    12/09 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    12/12 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
    12/13 – North Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel
    12/15 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom
    12/16 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom

    L7 in your space 2023 tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

hawthorne heights emo orchestra tour 2023 inaugural symphony pop punk music news tickets

Hawthorne Heights Performing with Full Symphony on Inaugural Emo Orchestra Tour

June 28, 2023

eyehategod 2023 tour dates

Eyehategod Announce New 2023 US Leg of "Take as Needed for Pain Tour"

June 28, 2023

james blake playing robots into heaven big hammer new album single tour dates tickets 2023 electronic music news stream

James Blake Announces New Album Playing Robots Into Heaven, Shares 2023 Tour Dates

June 28, 2023

eric nam tickets tour 2023 2024 house on a hill world live dates presale onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Eric Nam's 2023-2024 Tour

June 27, 2023

foo fighters tickets 2024 tour uk international everything or not at all world live dates presale onsale dave grohl

How to Get Tickets to Foo Fighters' 2024 UK Tour

June 27, 2023

Phish tickets tour 2023

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2023 Tour

June 27, 2023

the breeders last splash anniversary

The Breeders Announce Last Splash 30th Anniversary Edition, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

will butler + sister squares self titled album

Will Butler + Sister Squares Announce Self-Titled Album, 2023 Tour Dates

June 27, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

L7 Announce "In Your Space" 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter