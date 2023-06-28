L7 Announce “In Your Space” 2023 Tour Dates

L7 have detailed their “In Your Space” US tour taking place in Fall 2023.

After kicking off the tour this September in New Jersey, L7 will intentionally take on smaller venues like DC’s Black Cat and Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California amidst bigger stage festival stops at Kentucky’s Louder Than Life and Sacramento’s Aftershock. See the full list of dates below.

Tickets for the “In Your Space” tour go on sale Friday, June 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET on Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation presale happening one day earlier at the same time (use code DISCO). Once on sale, you can search for deals or find tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“The energy and vibe that smaller venues allow is something that we always want to stay connected to,” Donita Sparks shared in a press release. “With a new single in the works, we can’t wait to see our crowd up close and in the flesh.”

Last year, L7 embarked on a 30th anniversary tour for Bricks Are Heavy.

L7 2023 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Wonder Bar

09/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/17 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Hall

09/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Venice West

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

12/06 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

12/08 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

12/09 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

12/12 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

12/13 – North Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

12/15 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom

12/16 – Thornbury, AU @ The Croxton Bandroom