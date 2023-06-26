Lana Del Rey was 30 minutes late taking the stage for her Saturday set at Glastonbury, a delay which she attributed to her hair taking “so long to do.”

“I was so fucking late that I’m about to rush this set today,” Del Rey told the crowd as she kicked off her set.“If they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry, my hair takes so long to do. I love you to do death Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

Ultimately, Del Rey got through about two-thirds of her set before Glastonbury organizers did in fact cut the power during her performance of “Video Games.” She briefly protested the move by descending into the crowd and singing the song a capella, before exiting the stage surrounded by security.

Glastonbury marked one of Del Rey’s first live performances in four years, and came in support of her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. She has a few more festival appearances on the schedule, including Festival d’été de Québec, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and All Things Go in Columbia, MD. Tickets are available here.

Lana Del Rey apologizing to fans for being late pic.twitter.com/WbITGRDC50 — jude (@jfloridakilos) June 24, 2023