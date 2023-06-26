Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lana Del Rey Late for Glastonbury Set: “My Hair Takes So Long to Do”

The singer got through about two-thirds of her performance before power was cut

Advertisement
Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury
Lana Del Rey at Glastonbury, photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage
June 26, 2023 | 7:37am ET

    Lana Del Rey was 30 minutes late taking the stage for her Saturday set at Glastonbury, a delay which she attributed to her hair taking “so long to do.”

    “I was so fucking late that I’m about to rush this set today,” Del Rey told the crowd as she kicked off her set.“If they cut power, I’m super fucking sorry, my hair takes so long to do. I love you to do death Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

    Ultimately, Del Rey got through about two-thirds of her set before Glastonbury organizers did in fact cut the power during her performance of “Video Games.” She briefly protested the move by descending into the crowd and singing the song a capella, before exiting the stage surrounded by security.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Glastonbury marked one of Del Rey’s first live performances in four years, and came in support of her latest album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. She has a few more festival appearances on the schedule, including Festival d’été de Québec, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Outside Lands in San Francisco, and All Things Go in Columbia, MD. Tickets are available here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Mick Mars

Mick Mars: "I’m Probably Just Going to Live Another Seven or Eight Years"

June 26, 2023

taylor swift tickets world tour eras 2023 2024 international presale onsale dates

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" International Tour

June 25, 2023

Offset and Quavo at BET Awards

Quavo and Offset Reunite at BET Awards for First Performance Since Takeoff's Death: Watch

June 25, 2023

Elton John and Rina Sawayama at Glastonbury

Elton John Says Goodbye with Glastonbury Performance: Video + Setlist

June 25, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age at Glastonbury

Queens of the Stone Age Turn Glastonbury Into an Epic Mosh Pit

June 25, 2023

kim petras tickets feed the beast tour 2023 2024 live dates presale code onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Kim Petras' "Feed the Beast World Tour"

June 25, 2023

doja cat tickets the scarlet tour 2023 live dates presale code onsale verified fan how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Doja Cat's 2023 Tour

June 25, 2023

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover Cream

Robert and Toyah Cover Themselves in Cream with "Sunshine of Your Love": Watch

June 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lana Del Rey Late for Glastonbury Set: "My Hair Takes So Long to Do"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter