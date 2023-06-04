Menu
Lauryn Hill Hosts Fugees Reunion at Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic: Watch

The comeback performance closed Hill's solo headlining slot

Fugees, photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban
June 4, 2023 | 5:07pm ET

    Ms. Lauryn Hill staged a surprise Fugees reunion during her solo headlining set at Philadelphia’s 2023 Roots Picnic on Saturday, bringing together the hip-hop trio for the first time since their 2021 comeback tour was delayed, and eventually canceled.

    The group reconvened at the end of the New Jersey singer-rapper’s stacked set, which comprised most of her 1998 Album of the Year winner, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Following her fan-favorite cover of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” Hill introduced her long-time bandmates, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, by exclaiming, “These are my brothers!”

    The six-song mini-set closed out her performance and included the title track from their 1996 album The Score as well as certified classics like  “How Many Mics,” “Zealots,” “Ready or Not,” and “Killing Me Softly.” They wrapped with the self-referential anthem, “Fu-Gee-La.” Watch fan-captured footage of Lauryn Hill’s set, plus the Fugees reunion, below.

    Despite the trio’s electrifying, long-awaited reappearance, their comeback may be short-lived considering Pras Michel was found guilty in late April for his involvement in a billion-dollar Malaysian money laundering scheme. The Fugees founding member is currently awaiting sentencing but could face up to 20 years in prison.

    Meanwhile, Lauryn still has two solo live dates remaining in June, plus an appearance at Australia’s Promiseland Festival in October. Find tickets and deals to all of her upcoming shows via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

