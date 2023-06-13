Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Les Claypool Expands Fearless Frog Brigade 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

The band's first trek in 20 years

Advertisement
les claypool 2023 tour dates frog brigade rock music news 2023 tickets
Les Claypool, photo by Paul Haggard
Follow
June 13, 2023 | 1:09pm ET

    Back in January, Les Claypool announced that he’d be taking his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade on their first tour in 20 years. The musician is keeping the reunion excitement going even further with additional 2023 shows through October.

    Claypool and company are already in the thick of their previously-announced 42-date trek, which wraps up in Phoenix on July 15th. The Frog Brigade will get things going again in Oakland on October 11th, making stops in cities including Albuquerque, Denver, Chicago, and Cincinnati before the finale on Halloween in Nashville.

    The Frog Brigade touring lineup includes Claypool on bass, Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, Paulo Baldi on drums, Mike Dillon on percussion, and Skerik on horns. Each night, the band’s set will feature a performance of Pink Floyd’s Animals in full, reprising the Frog Brigade’s rendition of the LP that was included on 2001’s Live Frogs Set 2 recording.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    See all of Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    06/13 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park *
    06/14 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *
    06/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *
    06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World *
    06/19 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *
    06/20 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *
    06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric %
    06/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ~
    06/24 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~
    06/26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ~
    06/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #
    06/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #
    07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
    07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed [Indoor] #
    07/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #
    07/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater +
    07/08 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Live +
    07/09 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge +
    07/11 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +
    07/13 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn +
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern +
    07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren +
    10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    10/12 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
    10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
    10/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
    10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
    10/27 – Live Oak, FL @ Hulaween
    10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
    10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

    * = w/ co-headliners Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew
    ~ = w/ Neal Francis
    # = w/ Budos Band
    + = w/ Moon Duo
    % = w/ W.I.T.C.H.

    Advertisement

    les claypool 2023 tour dates frog brigade rock music news 2023 tickets

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the cult 2023 tour

The Cult Announce 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

full of hell 2023 tour

Full of Hell to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

June 13, 2023

The HU and Asking Alexandria tour

The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

jinjer 2023 tour

Jinjer Announce 2023 North American Headlining Tour

June 13, 2023

The 1975

The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

June 13, 2023

bailey zimmerman tickets religiously the tour 2024 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour

June 12, 2023

the wiggles tickets 2023 ready set wiggle tour onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles' 2023 Tour

June 12, 2023

daniel caesar 2023 tour dates news music r&b pop tickets pre sale

Daniel Caesar Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Les Claypool Expands Fearless Frog Brigade 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter