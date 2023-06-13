Les Claypool Expands Fearless Frog Brigade 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

Back in January, Les Claypool announced that he’d be taking his Fearless Flying Frog Brigade on their first tour in 20 years. The musician is keeping the reunion excitement going even further with additional 2023 shows through October.

Claypool and company are already in the thick of their previously-announced 42-date trek, which wraps up in Phoenix on July 15th. The Frog Brigade will get things going again in Oakland on October 11th, making stops in cities including Albuquerque, Denver, Chicago, and Cincinnati before the finale on Halloween in Nashville.

The Frog Brigade touring lineup includes Claypool on bass, Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, Paulo Baldi on drums, Mike Dillon on percussion, and Skerik on horns. Each night, the band’s set will feature a performance of Pink Floyd’s Animals in full, reprising the Frog Brigade’s rendition of the LP that was included on 2001’s Live Frogs Set 2 recording.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16th at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

See all of Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s 2023 tour dates below.

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

06/13 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park *

06/14 – Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater *

06/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn *

06/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World *

06/19 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre *

06/20 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

06/22 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric %

06/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre ~

06/24 – Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre [In The Round] ~

06/26 – Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ~

06/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

06/29 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

07/01 – Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed [Indoor] #

07/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

07/07 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater +

07/08 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Live +

07/09 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge +

07/11 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live +

07/13 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn +

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern +

07/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren +

10/11 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/12 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

10/14 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

10/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

10/27 – Live Oak, FL @ Hulaween

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

* = w/ co-headliners Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew

~ = w/ Neal Francis

# = w/ Budos Band

+ = w/ Moon Duo

% = w/ W.I.T.C.H.