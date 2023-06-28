Menu
Levitation 2023 Lineup: Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Unwound, Brian Jonestown Massacre, BADBADNOTGOOD, and More

The Austin fest will also feature High on Fire, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Death From Above 1979, and many more

Levitation festival 2023 lineup
Unknown Mortal Orchestra, photo by Juan Ortiz Arenas
June 28, 2023 | 2:17pm ET

    The Levitation festival has unveiled the first wave of its 2023 lineup.

    The annual Austin psych/psych-adjacent festival is set for Halloween weekend (October 26th through the 29th) featuring Unwound, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Brian Jonestown Massacre, and BADBADNOTGOOD. Performances will take place a various venues around town including The Mohawk, The Far Out Lounge, Hotel Vegas, and more.

    Four-day passes and single concert tickets are available now via Levitation’s ticket website. Fans can also check for tickets via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The Thursday (October 26th) slate will be headlined by Unwound, with the day’s other notable acts including Oneohtrix Point Never, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, The Church, and a reunited Codeine, among others.

    Friday (October 27th) will be headlined by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, with Flying Lotus, Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, High on Fire, and Eshu Tune (Hannibal Buress), among the other notable acts.

    On Saturday (October 28th), Levitation alums and psych-rock heroes Brian Jonestown Massacre lead a strong slate including the Black Angels, Amyl and the Sniffers, Durand Jones, and BJM’s Dig! documentary mates The Dandy Warhols.

    Lastly, Sunday’s lineup (October 29th) features BADBADNOTGOOD, Death from Above 1979, Turnover, Armand Hammer, Pigs x7, and more.

    Additional acts are still to be announced. See the current festival lineup poster below.

    levitation 2023 lineup poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

