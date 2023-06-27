Lewis Capaldi Takes Break from Touring: “I’m Still Learning to Adjust to the Impact of My Tourette’s”

Lewis Capaldi is taking an indefinite hiatus from touring as he continues to “adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s.”

Capaldi at times struggled to perform during his set at Glastonbury this past weekend. In a moment that has since gone viral, the singer’s fans helped him finish his hit single, “Someone You Love.”

“On Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend so much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time,” Capaldi said in a note posted to social media on Tuesday.

Capaldi previously canceled tour dates in the lead up to Glastonbury, saying that the “last few months have been full-on both mentally and physically… I need to take a moment to rest and recover.” He had planned to follow up Glastonbury with arena tour dates in the UK, Europe, Australia, and beyond, as well as a festival appearance at Reading and Leeds. Those plans are now on hold for “the foreseeable future.”

Capaldi went public with his Tourette’s diagnosis last year. The neurological disorder causes involuntary body movements and vocal outbursts, and the condition can be exacerbated by stress and anxiety.