Lil Dicky Teases Dave Soundtrack, His First New Album in Eight Years

Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, has revealed he will be putting out a compilation of music from his FX series Dave that will double as his first new album in eight years. In an interview with Variety, the actor and rapper said he hopes to put the project out by the end of this summer.

Burd said he thinks the body of work is “such a better representation of Lil Dicky” than his first album, and is currently working with producer (and frequent Dave guest star) Benny Blanco to finish “bits and pieces of songs” scattered throughout the first three seasons of the show.

“Sometimes you’ll hear 20 seconds of [a track], but I might have a full three minute version of that song that’s unreleased. I want to get that out to the world,” Burd explained, adding that he plans on including between 15 and 20 tracks on the album. “I was surprised when I took a step back and looked at the inventory of stuff that have made it into the show — ‘Oh, my God, there’s like a great album here of work that can live on its own.’ So that’s what I’m working on now.”

As Burd previously told Consequence in January, he’s had to put his music career on hold due to the “time commitment” of writing and starring in Dave. “I see the [show] through the whole phase,” he said. “I’m not going to be able to come home after a 13-hour shoot day and record a verse. Impossible. Like, I get picked up seven hours after I come home.”

The Season 3 finale of Dave aired on May 31st and included guest appearances from Brad Pitt, Drake, and Rachel McAdams as themselves. Read our interview with Burd about how it all came together here.

Burd’s debut album as Lil Dicky, Professional Rapper, was released in 2015. Since then, he’s dropped singles like “Freaky Friday” with Chris Brown and the 2018 all-star track “Earth” featuring Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, and many more.