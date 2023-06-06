Lionel Messi Documentary Series Coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced that Lionel Messi will be the subject of a four-part documentary series, which will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the Argentine soccer legend on his journey to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to a press release, the currently untitled docuseries will give Messi, now 35 years old, an opportunity to tell his story “in his own words.” Through “intimate” footage, viewers will see how he went from rising up the ranks of soccer superstardom, to announcing an early retirement in 2016, to delivering his record-breaking World Cup win in 2022. Filmed in Paris, Qatar, and Argentina, the series features interviews with coaches, teammates, competitors, fans, and more, and will give a glimpse into Messi’s world, from training grounds, to press junkets, to the “quiet contemplation” of his private time.

Speaking with producers in Paris two weeks ahead of the 2022 World Cup, Messi explained why he felt so compelled to win the championship. “It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way,” he said. “I’ve daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen… the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semi-final, and the final. I’m also going to live it as something special, because it’s the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending.”

The announcement of the documentary series arrives right as Messi’s two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain is coming to an end. For as much talk as there is about his “last year,” folks are speculating as to where he’ll play next. According to CBS Sports, an announcement about his decision could come as early as this week, with teams in Saudi Arabia and Miami among the top contenders, along with his former team, Barcelona.

The documentary series, as of now, has no title and no release date. Tim Pastore and Matt Renner — who both worked on the 2018 rock climbing documentary Free Solo — serve as executive producers, alongside Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Jon Henion, and Juan Camilo Cruz.

If you’re looking to scratch your soccer itch with Apple TV+ in the meantime, you can check out their celebrated soccer-themed series Ted Lasso, which just concluded its intriguing final season.

