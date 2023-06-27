Lil Uzi Vert’s New Album Pink Tape Is Allegedly Dropping This Friday

After years of abandoned release dates, Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Pink Tape may finally be on the horizon. The rapper has announced through a press release (can’t get more official than that) that his third full-length will drop this Friday, June 30th.

The news comes with a fresh Pink Tape trailer directed by Gibson Hazard, which really acts as a mini action movie more than anything. The four-minute clip begins with an anime-version of Uzi, whose infamous $24 million pink diamond is ripped from their forehead by some sort of ancient samurai. From there, the video cuts to the real-life rapper, who travels across Japan to retain their ice. The short features heavy trap beats as well as pop punk instrumentals — as expected for Uzi — and ends with the artist beating the stone beast with a single gunshot to the heart (go figure). Check it out below.

Pre-orders for Pink Tape are ongoing. While Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shared the album’s tracklist, they have shared its artwork, available below the jump. The project likely includes “Just Wanna Rock,” the artist’s October single we named Song of the Week.

Pink Tape follows Lil Uzi Vert’s 2022 Soundcloud EP Red & White. Their last proper album was 2020’s Eternal Atake.

Pink Tape Artwork: