Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lil Uzi Vert’s New Album Pink Tape Is Allegedly Dropping This Friday

They've shared an action-packed new trailer for the album

Advertisement
lil uzi vert pink tape new album release date
Lil Uzi Vert, photo courtesy of Atlantic Records
June 26, 2023 | 10:50pm ET

    After years of abandoned release dates, Lil Uzi Vert’s new album Pink Tape may finally be on the horizon. The rapper has announced through a press release (can’t get more official than that) that his third full-length will drop this Friday, June 30th.

    The news comes with a fresh Pink Tape trailer directed by Gibson Hazard, which really acts as a mini action movie more than anything. The four-minute clip begins with an anime-version of Uzi, whose infamous $24 million pink diamond is ripped from their forehead by some sort of ancient samurai. From there, the video cuts to the real-life rapper, who travels across Japan to retain their ice. The short features heavy trap beats as well as pop punk instrumentals — as expected for Uzi — and ends with the artist beating the stone beast with a single gunshot to the heart (go figure). Check it out below.

    Related Video

    Pre-orders for Pink Tape are ongoing. While Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shared the album’s tracklist, they have shared its artwork, available below the jump. The project likely includes “Just Wanna Rock,” the artist’s October single we named Song of the Week.

    Advertisement

    Pink Tape follows Lil Uzi Vert’s 2022 Soundcloud EP Red & WhiteTheir last proper album was 2020’s Eternal Atake

    Pink Tape Artwork:

    Lil Uzi Vert Pink Tape artwork

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury

No One Had a Better Time at Glastonbury Than Paul McCartney

June 26, 2023

Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains Announce Fall 2023 US Headlining Shows

June 26, 2023

3rd Secret new band

3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

June 26, 2023

the smile review austin 3 recap photo gallery

The Smile Play Instrumental Musical Chairs at US Tour Kickoff in Austin: Recap

June 26, 2023

The Used 2023 tour

The Used Announce Fall 2023 US Tour

June 26, 2023

Animal Collective defeat not a suite new single song stream

Animal Collective Share New 22-Minute Single "Defeat": Stream

June 26, 2023

Zach Bryan audio clips tease new album stream

Zach Bryan Teases New Album With 10 Audio Clips: Stream

June 26, 2023

rivers cuomo sznz best weeker album alternative rock music news quoteworthy

Rivers Cuomo Says Weezer’s Best Album Is… SZNZ?

June 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lil Uzi Vert's New Album Pink Tape Is Allegedly Dropping This Friday

Menu Shop Search Newsletter