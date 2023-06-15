Menu
Live Nation and Ticketmaster to Implement All-In Pricing

Execs met at the White House Thursday to discuss limiting surprise "junk" fees

June 15, 2023 | 11:58am ET

    Live Nation and Ticketmaster have confirmed that they’ll be implementing all-in pricing for customers, assuaging complaints of surprise and undisclosed fees while purchasing tickets.

    The companies announced the move on Thursday at the White House, where President Joe Biden is hosting executives from a number of platforms to help push his administration’s goal of limiting “junk” fees that drastically hike prices. Live Nation plans to display upfront all-in pricing by September for venues they own, while Ticketmaster will give consumers the option to view all-in pricing up front for other venues. SeatGeek, too, plans to simplify browsing for tickets with the true cost displayed on their site.

    “President Biden has been working to lower costs for hardworking families by bringing down inflation, capping insulin prices for seniors, and eliminating hidden junk fees,” National Economic Council director Lael Brainard said in a statement (via Billboard). “More companies are heeding the President’s call so that Americans know what they’re paying for up front and can save money as a result.”

    The ethics of the live music ticketing industry has been an especially hot-button topic since the overwhelming chaos of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” pre-sale in November — Ticketmaster’s “monopoly” of ticketing was even debated before the Senate Judiciary Committee afterwards. Artists from Neil Young to Paramore have publicly slammed Ticketmaster’s practices, while others like Zach Bryan and The Cure’s Robert Smith have tried taking matters into their own hands. The company has also faced lawsuits from a Drake fan and a group of legal-savvy Swifties.

    Ahead of today’s announcement, Live Nation and Ticketmaster had an opportunity to test the all-in model with Pearl Jam’s upcoming US tour.

    Thanks to inflation and rising income inequality, we likely won’t be seeing “fair” ticket prices in our lifetime. But with easily-accessible all-in pricing, at least the ticketing industry feels ever-so-slightly less voracious.

