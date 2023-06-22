Menu
Liz Phair Unveils Exile in Guyville Outtake “Miss Lucy”: Stream

Her iconic debut album turns 30 today

liz phair miss lucy exile in guyville outtake stream
Liz Phair, photo courtesy of artist
June 22, 2023 | 10:11am ET

    On June 22nd, 1993, Liz Phair released her debut album and indie rock masterpiece, Exile in Guyville. In honor of its 30th anniversary, the artist has shared a freshly unearthed outtake from the record, “Miss Lucy.” Check it out below.

    Fans may recognize “Miss Lucy” from Phair’s Girly Sound tapes, which she spread around her home of Chicago before releasing Guyville properly (and has since reissued). But this version of the song was recorded with Brad Cook during the Guyville sessions, only to be left off the record in favor of the song “Flower.”

    And like “Flower,” “Miss Lucy” is a salacious, brooding number that sees Phair flex her lowest register over a simple guitar riff, although its subject matter leans on the darker side. “And the boys and the boys, they are fucking/ And the girls and the girls, they are fucking/ And the girls and the boys, they are fucking
    In the darkAnd the girls and the boys, they are fucking/ In the dark,” she intones in the outro, sounding more unnerved than celebratory. Listen to “Miss Lucy” below.

    Related Video

    Phair has also announced a 30th anniversary reissue of Exile in Guyville, due out October 20th. The 2xLP package comes on limited edition purple vinyl, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    This fall, the singer-songwriter will perform Guyville in its entirety on tour, with support from Blondshell. Grab tickets here.

    Phair’s last album was 2021’s Soberish

