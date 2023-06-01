Lizzo Says Fatphobic Comments Make Her Want to Quit Music

Because no one knows how to mind their business, fatphobic comments about Lizzo have recently made the rounds again on Twitter. Although the singer has been keeping her own account private, she decided to bite back in response to the nasty remarks.

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of shit I see about me on a daily basis,” Lizzo said (per Billboard), posting a screenshot of a post making unnecessary comments about her body. “It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

Lizzo continued, “Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bullshit.”

“Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a FUCKING FARM,” she added.

Lizzo expanded on her frustrations in a TikTok. “Today was one of those days where I was very angry,” she said. “Very angry at the world. I saw a lot of mean shit about me on the internet, and I wanted to give up. There are days where the hate outweighs the love so badly that I wanna quit music and disappear.”

Instead, she leaned on Beyoncé’s Renaissance (home to such uplifting lines as “I’m that girl” and “I love myself, goddamn”) to help realize that she (talented, very rich) shouldn’t let internet trolls (faceless, probably losers) get her down. Watch the clip below and remember not to comment on other peoples’ appearances today — otherwise, we may not get any more bangers like “About Damn Time.”

Lizzo has given a number of memorable performances on her recent tour, from speaking out in support of abortion and gender-affirming care to covering “Proud Mary” in honor of Tina Turner. Later this month, she’ll join the likes of Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, and Dua Lipa in soundtracking Barbie.