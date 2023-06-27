Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Local Natives Reveal Origins of New Song “Paradise”: Exclusive

Inspired by wildfires, pregnancy loss, and band member Kelcey Ayer's solo project, Jaws of Love.

Advertisement
local natives paradise
Local Natives, photo by Christina Choi
June 27, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Origins is a recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Local Natives dig into their emotional new track, “Paradise.”

    It was 2021, live music had just returned, and Local Natives were set to take the stage at Los Angeles’ Greek Theater. As this writer can attest, the show was brilliant — but little did we know there was some serious anguish bubbling up in the band, and that 2021 show was almost their last.

    Related Video

    Thankfully, Local Natives found their way together, and are now gearing up for the release of Time Will Wait for No One, their fifth studio album and their first since 2019’s Violet Street. A little over a week before the album’s release on July 7th comes “Paradise,” the most recent slice of Time Will Wait for No One after this year’s “Just Before The Morning” and “NYE.”

    Advertisement

    “Paradise,” which is led by co-lead vocalist Kelcey Ayer, is one of those Local Natives tracks with an unavoidable heartbeat. Throughout the pandemic and recording of Time Will Wait for No One, Ayer and his wife experienced multiple miscarriages and found themselves grappling with loss and ensuing depression. On “Paradise,” he circles around these harsh truths, wondering how the world continues to turn amidst the chaos and likening it to “paradise on fire.”

    The song is initially resigned to be a moving, somber turn, but around the two-and-a-half minute mark, the band arrives in full force, backing Ayer as if to say, “Paradise is on fire, but we’re here, and it’s okay.” The final words uttered by Ayer are that of a hopeful promise: “I know our day will come/ I know our day will come.” As the closing track on Time Will Wait for No One, it’s a comforting place to end on — even if the darkest clouds above you feel inescapable, the winding road to paradise will reveal itself in time.

    Get Local Natives Tickets Here

    Advertisement

    Listen to Local Natives’ “Paradise” below, and read on for Kelcey Ayer’s breakdown of the song’s Origins.

    Pre-orders for Time Will Wait for No One are ongoing. In support of the album, Local Natives are headed out on a US tour; tickets are available here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

pink ashes thrown onstage london show watch concert wtf music news pop

P!NK Gets Fan's Mother's Ashes Thrown at Her During London Show: Watch

June 27, 2023

jeff rosenstock hellmode new album doubt new song video stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces New Album HELLMODE, Shares "DOUBT": Stream

June 27, 2023

mammoth wvh

Wolfgang Van Halen's New Mammoth WVH Song "Take a Bow" Recorded with Dad Eddie's Guitar and Amp: Stream

June 27, 2023

the armed perfect saviors sport of form stream

The Armed Announce New Album Perfect Saviors, Share "Sport of Form" Featuring Julien Baker: Stream

June 27, 2023

3rd Secret new band

3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

June 26, 2023

Animal Collective defeat not a suite new single song stream

Animal Collective Share New 22-Minute Single "Defeat": Stream

June 26, 2023

Zach Bryan audio clips tease new album stream

Zach Bryan Teases New Album With 10 Audio Clips: Stream

June 26, 2023

the swell season the answer is yes new song video stream

The Swell Season Return with "The Answer Is Yes," Their First New Music in Over 10 Years: Stream

June 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Local Natives Reveal Origins of New Song "Paradise": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter